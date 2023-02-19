‘Extraordinary’ survivors are still being pulled from the rubble 10 days after a massive earthquake





CNN –

More than 10 days after the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, people continue to be pulled out of the rubble alive, defying expectations of survival after many hours.

“We thought, of course, that wouldn’t be possible, because getting someone out alive after 10 days would be a really great surprise for us,” rescue worker Ozer Aydinli told CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta this week.

Aydinli and his team rescued a 13-year-old boy named Mustafa from the rubble 228 hours – nearly 10 days – after the earthquake.

“when [our friends] We said, “We found someone alive,” we thought, “No, they must be hallucinating.” We couldn’t believe it. But it’s a miracle. He said… The only thing we can say is that this is a great miracle.

Search and rescue teachings have historically emphasized the “48 golden hours” after a building collapse in which the chance of a live rescue is highest. Some studies say that the majority of live rescues happen within the first five or six days.

However, people continue to be rescued alive from the rubble of the February 6 earthquake, including Mustafa.

“I have no idea how he survived for 228 hours, because while the rig was running, there was more debris falling down, filling the space above and below him, and so we couldn’t see any intact residential building, because it was a wreck,” rescue worker Ugur Sevgin told Gupta. Then we pulled it out from under the rubble and dug it out with our hands.

Amidst the rubble, Aydinli said, there were only two eyes and then the call of “Brother!”

“When we saw it, when we heard it, there were 70 to 80 people in the crew, and when we said someone was alive, all our friends swept the area,” Aydinli said. “Nobody moved, and we all were. Even now, tears well up in our eyes from time to time.”

Mustafa may have been trapped in the “triangle of life,” Aydinli says, explaining the theory that when buildings collapse, roofs fall on the objects or furniture inside, leaving a viable space next to the person.

“After seeing Mustafa, I absolutely believe there will be others. It’s a miracle,” Sevgen said. “But, of course, it seems scientifically impossible. It’s been 10 days and we’re still increasing.”

Some rescue teams follow the “rule of four” which assumes that trapped people can survive four minutes without air, four days without water and four weeks without food.

However, research suggests that “strict global time frames” may be imprecise, as survival can be extended under rare circumstances.

In Turkey, for example, experts say those stuck in collapsed apartment buildings may have had access to some source of water or food.

“You really need a little air, oxygen, water and maybe a little food to survive, hopefully just enough to get to a point where rescuers can find you,” Dr. Jaroni told me, in an emergency and disaster. Medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital. “But I think it also has to do with the kind of injuries that happen during the initial kind of breakup and humiliation, if they only had a minor injury versus a major injury to the internal organs like the liver and such.”

He told me that a person’s underlying health status is key. Those with pre-existing medical conditions — who may not have access to their medications or whose medications include side effects such as dehydration — have a lower chance of survival.

“I think the people who will continue to find them will be the younger ones, maybe children and other people who are more robust. Children are usually smaller too, and there is always the possibility that they are in a meltdown area so they can survive for a while,” he told me. taller just because they’re smaller.”

Experts say the cool temperatures may prevent dehydration and heat exhaustion among the trapped people, but the low temperatures in Turkey and Syria do more harm than good.

“In trauma patients, a cold temperature is not a good thing for physiology in general. After some degree of hypothermia, cardiac arrest can be a problem. Blood clotting factors do not It works well, and other serious physiological disturbances occur.”

Advances in search and rescue training and technologies, including the use of dogs, drones and on-site intravenous rehydration, may also explain the longer survival times.

Lee said that although he hopes there will be more survivors, these are “exceptional or rare circumstances” amid more than 43,000 post-quake deaths. “These are still in many ways a handful of survivors in an enormous amount of unfortunate destruction and death.”

Rescue is just the beginning of the survivor’s path to recovery.

In Adana City Education and Research Hospital, the largest trauma hospital in the region, more than 5,000 patients were treated in the week after the earthquake.

Dr. Suleiman Setenkonar, chief of staff at the hospital, told Gupta that the majority of injuries involved “loss of limbs, crushed tissue, and brain trauma.”

In addition to traumatic injuries from collapse, patients may experience “crush syndrome,” when compressed muscle tissue is finally released and disintegrates, releasing toxins into the blood. These toxins can infect the kidneys and lead to kidney failure, causing seemingly stable patients to rapidly deteriorate after rescue.

During the interview, the team received another call to the helipad to pick up a 26-year-old who had crush syndrome and needed immediate dialysis.

“Just getting out of the rubble is a big step to getting them to the hospital. But they’re not out of the woods in any way. There’s a good chance they might still be alive in the hospital,” said Lee from Massachusetts.

Receiving life-saving medical care has become more difficult because hospital buildings, like most others, were not spared from the earthquake.

The government and non-profit organizations set up field hospitals, tent hospitals, and even hospital ships to continue care for earthquake victims.

Gupta spoke to doctors performing basic orthopedic surgery in tents set up in the parking lot of a destroyed hospital in Antakya, Hatay province.

“I’ve worked in places before where there was no surgery for people like this. They lie at home and weaken. Some of them will get bed sores, blood clots, pneumonia and possibly die from it,” Dr. Greg Hellwarth, an orthopedic surgeon from Indiana, told Gupta.

Dr. Elliot Tenpenny, an emergency physician from North Carolina and director of the International Health Unit at Samaritan’s Purse, showed Gupta around the field hospital where, amid 5.0 aftershocks, they continue to manage critical conditions like blood loss and asthma.

“It’s not just about broken bones and crush injuries. It’s about those patients too,” Tenpenny told Gupta.

The floating hospital also offers immediate beds, operating rooms and even a maternity ward. Unlike field hospitals on Earth, the captain tells Gupta that hospital ships are relatively protected from aftershocks that continue to ravage the Earth.

Experts say this disaster is causing disruptions to the healthcare system, putting people with chronic medical conditions at risk of losing access to life-saving medications or medical appointments.

“The consequences of this will be in weeks to years, months to years,” he told me. “The repercussions will unfortunately be enormous from this.”

