The tragedy of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria brings home the Lincoln man





Musab al-Qutini was a radiologist in Syria. About a year ago, his family fled the war-torn country. They moved to Lincoln, where he is studying for his radiology degree.

On the evening of February 5, he was scrolling through Facebook when he read the news.

“After the earthquake, one hour — just one hour later — I was on Facebook and I read what happened,” Al-Qutini said. “So, I called my brother. He is in Turkey.”

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey at 4:17 am local time on February 6. The tragedy killed at least 50,000 people and displaced millions of survivors in the two countries.

The reception of Al-Qutini’s brother’s phone was poor, and the call took only 10 minutes. During that call, Gothini received good news about his brother and his parents.

Al-Qutaini said, “Tell me they are fine, my family, and my close family.” “After that, we lost contact with them because they didn’t have any network.”

His family used to live in Hatay Province in southern Turkey. He said they moved to a house in northern Turkey. Because the earthquake occurred early in the morning, Al-Qutaini said his family could not sleep well. But she is still safe and has plenty of food and water.

However, Al-Qutaini said his cousin’s family was not so fortunate.

He said, “My cousin, his wife, and his four children, we didn’t know anything about their situation.” “Two days later, we learned that they all died because a building collapsed on them.”

He said he was very close to his cousin, Labib al-Qutini.

“My children and my children were friends. He is my friend. His wife is a friend of my wife,” said al-Qutini. “Sometimes I can’t believe I lost them and I can’t talk to them.”

He said he had known Labib since they were little. Only one year separates them. Labib was 56 years old.

“He is my best friend. And suddenly we lost not only him, but his whole family. This is very difficult for me,” Al-Qutini said.

