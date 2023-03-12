A shallow earthquake swarm has been detected beneath the summit of Kīlauea: Maui Now





Mar 11, 2023 1:43 PM HST *Updated Mar 11, 1:48 PM

Halema’umau, lava lake, and falling massif [KWcam]. PC: USGS Mar 11, 2023 Available here.

A shallow earthquake swarm was detected under the summit of Kīlauea volcano, with a large surface tilting excursion, according to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

HVO scientists say a resumption of volcanic activity at Kīlauea summit is likely imminent.

The signal of inflationary bias at the top that started on March 7 has continued over the past 24 hours. Some features on the floor of the crater still glow slightly in the nighttime webcam views, but they are not erupting lava. A live video of the inactive Western Lava Lake area is available online.



HVO scientists say it is possible that volcanic activity could resume at the surface if this inflationary trend continues. Volcanic seismicity remained slightly loud but near background levels this morning.

The current volcano alert level is WATCH; The current aviation color code is ORANGE.

During the morning Kīlauea Summit observation flyby on February 2, 2023, HVO scientists documented activity in the ongoing Halema’uma’u eruption, shown in this image looking at the SW. Mauna Loa appears in the background. USGS image by K. Lynn

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaii’s volcanoes for any changes.



The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is one of five volcano observatories within the USGS and is responsible for monitoring volcanoes and earthquakes in Hawaii and American Samoa.

Eruption timeline (via USGS/HVO) Sept. 29, 2021, 3:21 p.m. HST: The eruption begins as a series of fissure vents to the east of Big Island that formed a December 2020-May 2021 lava lake. Sept. 29, 2021, 4:43 p.m. HST: Another vent has opened in the western wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater Oct. 4, 2021: Activity has centered on two vents: one in the western wall of Halemaʻumaʻu and the other in the south-central part of the lava lake Oct. 6, 2021: The eastern part of the lava lake has begun. Lava lake in stagnation and crust formation Oct 7, 2021: Activity becomes concentrated at a single vent on the west wall of Halemaʻumaʻu Nov 16, 2021: Lava begins to flow into the lowest exposed level. A block of caldera floor collapsed in 2018, northeast of Halemaʻumau. December 2021-March 2022: The eruption stopped 24 times, over time periods ranging from about two hours to nearly two days. During each pause, the surface of the active lava lake lowers. Late January 2022: Scattered cones appear on the hard surface of the eastern part of the crater floor. December 9, 2022: The lava lake Halemaʻumaʻu ceases to supply lava and the eruption ends. Jan. 5, 2023. 4:34 p.m. HST: The eruption has begun at Halemaʻumaʻu, with venting activity concentrated in the eastern (previously opposite western) portion of the crater floor.

