Los Angeles County identified 33 buildings at risk during the earthquake





In the wake of catastrophic damage from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published a list of 33 county-owned buildings in need of seismic upgrades.

Many buildings have been a critical part of infrastructure for decades and are at risk of collapse when the big hit hits, which means thousands of people work in unsafe structures every day.

The list includes buildings such as the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, the Chief Medical Examiner Service, where autopsies are performed, and many of the Los Angeles County + USC medical buildings and parking lots.

Built before 1978, the structures are made of non-ductile concrete, meaning they were constructed with brittle concrete elements such as columns, beams, walls, and joints that would collapse during a major earthquake.

“The big problem is that the corners of the buildings are not joined together properly,” said Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist. “So, when an earthquake pushes sideways, they break apart and that leads to collapse.”

Notable efforts to rehabilitate the 33 buildings will include reinforcing the structures with steel rods in concrete. Many facilities house officials who will be important in guiding the public during emergencies, such as an earthquake. The project is expected to cost the county hundreds of millions of dollars and likely take 10 years.

If the county does not act before the “big hit,” Dr. Jones said, the loss of life could be devastating.

“We never thought that spending money on modernizing these buildings was worth the risk,” she said. “When we modeled what would happen in the big San Andreas, more than half of the deaths from the earthquake itself were in these types of buildings. So every single one of them is a problem.”

In 2015, the City of Los Angeles required that more than 15,000 at-risk buildings be retrofitted over the next 25 years. Monica and West Hollywood enacted similar seismic upgrades.

Dr. Jones said she hopes other cities and regions will invest in retrofitting commercial and residential real estate.

A list of all 33 county buildings slated for seismic retrofit can be found by following this link.

