A new study revealed that the magnitude of the 2023 Turkish earthquake is comparable to the largest in the country’s history

Illustration of a seismic event, station distribution, and koda wave energy. Credit: Earthquake Science (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.eqs.2023.02.008

On February 6, 2023, two powerful earthquakes occurred consecutively in Turkey, resulting in severe damage and loss of life in southeastern Turkey and northwest Syria. As an essential parameter, their magnitudes are of great interest to the scientific community and the general public.

Currently, the reported size results for the two events contain significant discrepancies, and the size difference between them is highly uncertain (between 0.1 and 0.4), which requires further revisions.

With the aim of addressing this gap, a team of researchers led by Professor Xiaodong Song of Peking University used a new and reliable long-term coda moment magnitude method to measure the relative magnitudes and magnitudes of the two events.

Identical to the paper, Professor Song said, “The instantaneous magnitudes obtained were 7.95 and 7.86, higher than other published results.” “The first tremor was slightly stronger than the second, with an estimated difference of 0.11. This corresponds to one of the largest tremors in more than 2,000 years of Turkish history.”

Moreover, the researchers found that the two major earthquakes were rare large continental seismic multiples — two or more large earthquakes occurring at close distance and in short time periods — such events occasionally occur in subduction zones and rarely occur on the continent. The pair of earthquakes also appears to be the most powerful pair ever to occur on Earth.

The team published their findings in the journal Earthquake Science.

“Our method is specialized for measuring large earthquakes by their long-duration energy of tens of thousands of seconds after an earthquake,” explained Xinyu Jiang, lead author of the study and a doctoral student with the study team. “Its advantage lies in the relative sensitivity of the KUDA wave to factors such as source location and ground inhomogeneities, allowing for more accurate and reliable assessments of the magnitude of the moment.”

The researchers installed an efficient energy decay model to estimate the initial coda energy. The energy was calibrated with a rapid numerical simulation to extract the earthquake magnitude data by eliminating the influence of the seismic source and the complexities of wave propagation.

“Our new approach has the potential to enhance both earthquake research and disaster response,” concluded Professor Song.

More information: Xinyu Jiang et al, Special focus/Quick contact moment magnitudes of two large Turkish earthquakes on 6 February 2023 from long-duration KODA, Seismology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.eqs.2023.02.008

