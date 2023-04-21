Türkiye celebrates Eid al-Fitr amid grief and longing for the earthquake victims





The three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday began on Friday for Muslims around the world as Ramadan ends, but the joy that comes with the holiday has been replaced this year by grief for the more than 50,000 people lost in recent earthquakes. in Türkiye.

Turkey is still trying to recover from the shock caused by the two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and magnitude 7.6 that struck the south and southeast of the country on February 6, killing at least 50,500 people. The earthquake caused massive destruction in more than a dozen provinces as well as parts of Syria.

Entire families perished in thousands of buildings flattened in the first quake, which struck when people were still asleep and had no chance to flee their homes.

Relatives of the earthquake victims and their remaining family members flocked to the cemeteries in the early hours of Eid to pray and be with their loved ones. They put flowers and gifts around the graves as well as toys for earthquake victims.

Most of the victims were hastily buried in mass graves without funeral ceremonies, resulting in further suffering and pain for their loved ones.

This year’s Eid was also different for the earthquake survivors as they no longer had homes where they could welcome their guests, set up big tables and enjoy the feast, among the Eid traditions. Most live in tents or containers in the earthquake zone and say they still struggle to meet their basic needs for shelter, water and food.

The ruling Justice and Development Party government, which has come under heavy criticism for its poor response to the tragedy, and pro-government media have been presenting a rosy picture of the hardships the victims have been experiencing for more than two months.

Meanwhile, the main opposition leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who was in Adiyaman on Friday, one of the hardest-hit provinces, visited a cemetery in the city to share the pain of the people there and say a prayer.

While the crowd was praying, a man in the crowd started shouting, saying why is Kilicdaroglu reading Surah Al-Fatihah, which is the first surah of the Qur’an, when he doesn’t even know how to read it.

Many described the incident as an attack on Kilicdaroglu’s Alevi identity.

Turkey is a predominantly Sunni country, where the conservative and religious population of the Alevis is seen by some as apostates. Alawites follow a neo-Islamic tradition that separates them from Sunni and Shia Muslims. Some see it as much as a cultural identity as a religious belief.

Kilicdaroglu said in a tweet on Twitter that he understands the pain and suffering of the people there, and that he did not offend the incident, which earned him appreciation for his tolerance.

Like? Take a second to support Turkish Micro on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2023/04/21/turkey-marks-eid-al-fitr-holiday-amid-grief-longing-for-earthquake-victims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos