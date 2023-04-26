Aftershocks may continue to be felt in Hawke’s Bay for several months after a severe earthquake





A violent earthquake followed by a large aftershock hit the North Island within minutes of each other on Wednesday morning.

The first quake had a magnitude of 5.9 and struck near Berangahao in Hawke’s Bay at 10:19 am. GeoNet has classified the 22km-deep earthquake as “severe”. More than 22,000 people have reported feeling shaky.

An aftershock of magnitude 5.4 struck at the same location about four minutes after the first quake. It was 13 km deep and was also rated severe.

The National Emergency Management Agency confirmed that there was no danger of a tsunami from the earthquakes.

Since the magnitude 5.9 quake, more than 80 aftershocks have been recorded and there are likely to be more to come, said Katie Jacobs, a seismologist on duty for science at GNS.

“This is an area that experiences frequent seismic activity, and this number of aftershocks is typical for events of this magnitude,” Jacobs said in a statement to Newshub.

“We can expect aftershocks that may be large enough to be ‘felt’ to continue in the coming weeks to months, with the probability decreasing over time.”

Pōrangahau, a small town in the southern part of Hawke Bay, is located along the Hikurangi Subduction which drives most of the earthquake activity along the east coast of the North Island.

The Hikurangi subduction zone extends offshore from east Gisborne down to the top of the South Island. A subduction zone is where one tectonic plate breaks open or sinks under another, and the boundary between the two plates forms a major fault.

The region is also seeing slow-slide events, Jacobs said. These are earthquakes that occur very slowly and are not felt, with energy being released over weeks to months.

Jacobs said scientists are constantly working to understand more about New Zealand’s seismic activity and the subduction processes behind it.

“Some of these scientific investigations involve fieldwork and the deployment of additional sensors and equipment,” she said.

“We would like to thank all of these people who help advance our scientific understanding by hosting our equipment and allowing us access to make observations.”

