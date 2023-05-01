Huge Fire In Shops On Pune-Satara Road, 2 Injured: It Felt Like An Earthquake





Two people were injured after a huge fire broke out in shops in a residential community near DMart mall on Pune-Satara road in the early hours of Monday.

Bonnie Fire Brigade Control Room received a call regarding the fire around 2.22am. A fire brigade, six tenders, water tankers and an ambulance quickly rushed to the scene.

Fire officials said three stores – Devyani Electronics, Devyani Mobile and Accessories and Gruhini Appliances in Indraneel Cooperative Housing Society – caught fire. The stores had many electronic and kitchen equipment such as washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, water purifiers, televisions, mobile phones, and batteries.

While the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed, loud explosions were heard after the fire spread across the three shops. Firefighters on the scene said that compressors in electronic appliances in the stores may have exploded due to the fire.

“At first, we felt it was an earthquake”

Dhiriya Trivedi, a resident of Indranell Co-operative Housing Society, said they heard a loud noise of explosions around 2.20 am. The building shook and many window panes were shattered. “At first we thought it was an earthquake. But soon we knew it was a fire accident.

Residents evacuated the premises immediately. We have postponed the electricity connection as a precaution. Meanwhile, firefighting teams arrived at the scene. It was a horrible experience. We are not sure of the cause of the fire. The explosions were such that the noise could be heard within a radius of 1.5 kilometers.”

Another resident, Jalaj Vishwakarma, said, “I do cleaning, sweeping and other work in the building. I stay in a tin shed on the ground floor, behind the shops that have been damaged. My wife and two children are also staying with me. The walls of my tin house collapsed after a big explosion. We moved to save ourselves.” Other residents came out of the building. There was a big fire.”

The explosions were so powerful that they cracked the building where the fire occurred. Several window panes were broken. A few private vehicles in the car parks were also damaged by the blast. Shops and apartments in nearby buildings also suffered some damage.

Firefighting teams took control of the situation after extinguishing and cooling operations that lasted for nearly three hours.

While the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed, loud explosions were heard after the fire spread across the three shops. (Pavan dagger snapshot)

The owner of the electronics store, identified as Sudhir Kulti, was seriously injured from burns. He was present at the shop when the fire broke out. Colti was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another person who witnessed the fire was slightly injured.

Fire officer Sanjay Ramtiki said, “The exact cause of the fire in the shops located on the ground floor of the building is not known yet. There was no storage of LPG cylinders. Compressors of electronic devices may have caused an explosion. But we are not sure about that because the explosions were Huge. The shop owner was on site when the fire started. It is not known why he was in the shop during the night hours. He was badly injured in the accident.”

Indranel Cooperative Housing Society owns three three-storey suites, 40 residential flats and a few commercial spaces. Residents said the housing community is about 30 years old.

The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) team also attended the Housing Assembly. MNGL staff checked the gas connections and said they found no leaks, and the stores where the fire occurred did not have a gas connection. A team of Pune police also arrived at the scene and opened an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/pune-satara-road-fire-near-d-mart-8584935/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos