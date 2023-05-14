The UAE delivers food parcels to Syrian paramedics, the key to recovering from the earthquake





The UAE has delivered food parcels to more than 600 healthcare workers in Syria who have played an important role in the country’s recovery from the February earthquake.

On Sunday, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the government, distributed supplies to medical professionals in hospitals in Latakia Governorate, northwestern Syria.

It was the latest show of support under the UAE-led We Did Not Forget You initiative, which is set up to thank those on the ground who have worked tirelessly to help those caught up in the natural disaster.

Earlier this week, the UAE donated food and clothing to more than 500 Syrians, who provided vital assistance for the major post-earthquake clean-up.

The death toll from the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks in Syria and Turkey is close to 60,000, with millions more affected.

The UAE has provided assistance to residents of both countries since the earthquake occurred on February 6.

and founded Operation Gallant Knight 2, a humanitarian campaign to support those affected.

An Emirati ship containing more than 2,000 tons of aid – including food supplies, medical equipment and clothing – was sent to the port of Latakia last month.

The UAE has built 1,000 prefabricated homes in Lattakia at a cost of 65 million dirhams ($17.7) to house families displaced by the earthquake, it was announced last month.

The Equity and Reconciliation Commission oversaw a project to house up to 6,000 people based on directives from President Sheikh Mohammed.

Each of the solar powered homes has 2 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The Equity and Reconciliation Commission formed a committee consisting of representatives of the Local Development Authority, the Lattakia Governorate Council, the Syrian Red Crescent and other officials to select families eligible to receive housing units.

Earthquake relief efforts – in pictures

The Emirates Red Crescent team in the Syrian governorate of Lattakia distributes Eid clothing to 60 children who were orphaned by the February 6 earthquake. All photos: Wm

Updated: May 14, 2023, 3:18 PM

