A national report reveals Canada’s disaster vulnerabilities and risk areas

Canada’s first national disaster report presents the threats the country faces, the areas at risk, and what is needed for agencies and individuals to better deal with future disasters.

The release of Canada’s first national disaster risk assessment this month couldn’t be more timely with Alberta’s expansion and devastating wildfires.

On May 11, the federal government unveiled the country’s first nationwide disaster risk assessment, highlighting the disaster threats facing Canada and the existing measures and resources in its emergency management systems to address them. The inaugural report addressed three risks: earthquakes, wildfires, and floods, along with a section on the effects of pandemics such as COVID-19.

The goal of the assessment is to help Canadians understand the disaster risks they face so they can prepare for, manage and recover from emergencies, help all emergency management partners make informed disaster reduction, preparedness and response decisions, and help identify national strengths and weaknesses to reduce The effects of disasters on all Canadians.

To address the problems caused by various disasters, millions of dollars have been allocated in the federal budget for 2023.

“When we understand the risks we face, we can better protect ourselves and our communities from them. A national risk profile is a key part of emergency preparedness work that draws on scientific evidence and stakeholder perspectives to support decision-making that will enhance Canada’s emergency management and resilience to climate-related risks and disasters. , in a press release.

