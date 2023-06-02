Brace + Bolt Earthquake Scholarships are now available





HUMBOLDT – Eligible Humboldt County homeowners in areas affected by the December 20, 2022 earthquake can apply now for grants of up to $3,000 to protect their homes from future earthquake damage.

Funding is available through the Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) Program, a program administered by the California Earthquake Mitigation Program (CRMP) and is a joint terms of reference agreement between the California Earthquake Authority (CEA) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

This money cannot be used to pay for repairs to damaged homes but can be used to protect eligible residences from experiencing the same type of damage from future earthquakes. Retrofitting the EBB involves bracing the faulty walls of older homes, where present, and tying the homes to their foundations, making them less susceptible to earthquake damage.

The registration period for this program ends on Monday, July 31.

“Older homes are particularly vulnerable to earthquake damage, so it is important that homeowners in earthquake-risk areas take proactive steps to reduce the risk of their homes sliding off their foundations,” said Glenn Pomeroy, CEO of the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). . “We are aware of the massive impact the recent earthquakes have had on the local community, and our goal is to strengthen as many homes as possible before the next big earthquake hits.”

Income-qualified homeowners may also be eligible for supplemental grants. These grants are available to families with incomes of $72,080 or less and may be able to provide up to 100 percent of the funds needed to cover the seismic retrofit.

Humboldt County homeowners can apply for retrofit financing at EarthquakeBraceBolt.com. On this site, homeowners can check if their home is in an EBB-eligible zip code, review detailed program information and begin searching for a FEMA-trained and California-licensed general contractor.

Once registration closes, participating homeowners will be selected through a random drawing and notified via email if they have been selected or if they have been placed on a waiting list.

According to the CEA, more than 1.2 million homes in high-risk ZIP codes are particularly vulnerable to earthquakes because of the way they were built. Typically built prior to 1980, these homes are wood frame with a raised foundation and may have a recessed wall in the crawl space below the home.

To date, EBB grants have helped nearly 20,000 homeowners update their homes.

About earthquake strut + bolt (EBB)

Established by the California Housing Mitigation Program, the EBB offers grants to help California homeowners retrofit their homes to reduce potential damage from earthquakes. For more information, please visit Earthquake- BraceBolt.com.

About the California Housing Mitigation Program (CRMP)

The CRMP was created in 2011 to help Californians strengthen their homes against earthquake damage. CRMP is a joint authority created by the California Earthquake Authority and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. For more information, please visit californiaresidentialmitigationprogram.com/About-CRMP.

To learn more about available resources regarding earthquake recovery, visit humboldtgov.org/earthquake.

