dr. Vanessa Kerry has been appointed as the WHO Director-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health





WHO is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Vanessa Kerry as the first Special Envoy of the Director-General for Climate Change and Health. dr. Kerry, a renowned global health expert and physician and CEO of Seed Global Health, will play a key role in amplifying WHO’s climate and health messages and will advocate at a high level. “We are delighted to have Dr Vanessa Kerry join WHO as our Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health. Her extensive experience and commitment to public health make her invaluable in addressing the health consequences of climate change. Together we will work towards a more sustainable and resilient future for all,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, WHO. Climate change is emerging as the greatest health challenge of the 21st century, affecting various aspects of human well-being. Extreme weather, non-communicable and communicable diseases, as well as health infrastructure and workforce capacity, are all significantly impacted. dr. Kerry will bring his invaluable expertise and leadership to the fore in supporting WHO. As the Director-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health, Dr. Kerry will assume key responsibilities, including: amplifying WHO’s messages on climate and health, disseminating WHO’s key messages on the importance of climate change and health to influencers and policy makers to foster broad understanding and a sense of urgency;

undertaking high-level advocacy for global impact;

supporting the work of the WHO and involvement in the work of global and regional organizations and national governments, in accordance with the expert guidelines of the WHO;

encouraging the adoption and adaptation of WHO recommendations, taking into account the unique context of local, national and regional circumstances;

providing strategic advice to the Director General and decision-makers, strengthening the position of the WHO as a reliable and authoritative source of information and support, harmonizing with the WHO’s own guidelines; and

help mobilize resources to improve WHO’s work, seeking new partners and influencers, including prominent figures, recognizing their potential to lend their expertise and resources to strengthen WHO initiatives. “I am honored to serve as the WHO Director-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health. The climate crisis is a health crisis – it represents a fundamental threat to global health and urgent action is needed to mitigate and adapt to this complex challenge. Climate change is already wreaking havoc around the world – from the cholera outbreak in Malawi to heat-related illnesses in India – we must invest now in strong health systems that are resilient to these impacts.I will work with WHO and its partners to drive awareness, develop solutions and build consensus for action for healthier future for everyone on this planet,” said Dr. Kerry. This is a crucial year for the intersection of climate change and health, and the COP28 presidency is announcing the first day dedicated to health at the summit on December 3, 2023. This will serve as a key opportunity to highlight the profound importance of addressing the issue of climate change in relation to human health. Recognizing health at the forefront of the climate debate reinforces the vital role of cooperation and coordinated efforts to safeguard the well-being of current and future generations. Dr. Kerry’s appointment as the WHO Director-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Health underscores WHO’s commitment to prioritizing climate change and its impact on global health. Through his leadership, Dr. Kerry will contribute to WHO’s work in shaping policy, fostering collaboration and driving transformative action to protect and promote the health of populations facing climate challenges. Note to editors dr. Kerry is the co-founder and CEO of Seed Global Health (Seed), a non-profit organization focused on strengthening and transforming health systems through long-term investment and training of the health workforce. Under her leadership, Seed has helped educate more than 34,000 doctors, nurses and midwives in seven countries, helping to improve health care for more than 73 million people. She has spoken and written about the effects of climate change on human health and health systems, and the need to integrate health-focused responses into climate change mitigation and adaptation measures. dr. Kerry is supporting the COP28 presidency in shaping the first COP Day of Health and leading efforts to build advocacy on the health impacts of climate change and ensure fair and just climate action. She is a critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the associate director for partnerships and global initiatives at the MGH Center for Global Health. He directs the Global Public Policy and Social Change Program at Harvard Medical School, focusing on the links between security and health. She is the mother of two children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/22-06-2023-dr-vanessa-kerry-appointed-as-who-director-general-special-envoy-for-climate-change-and-health The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos