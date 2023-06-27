Leak Reveals ‘Massive’ China Earthquake Could Be About to Hit Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, Solana Prices





Bitcoin BTC, ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies — including BNB BNB, XRP XRP, cardano, dogecoin, polygon, and solana — are back in the spotlight this month (just as the IMF made a sudden cryptocurrency shift).

Bitcoin has seen its price nearly double this year despite growing concerns that the US-led cryptocurrency crackdown could be about to escalate. Ethereum ETH and other top 10 altcoins BNB, XRP, cardano, dogecoin, polygon, and solana also rose but mostly failed to keep pace with bitcoin – bullish investors are making huge price predictions.

Now, the CEO of Stablecoin Issuer Circle, Jeremy Allaire, who oversees the $28 billion USDC USDC stablecoin, says he sees “enormous demand” for digital assets in emerging markets, with China and Asia at the “”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has overseen a crypto campaign in the country that has reached the price of… [+] bitcoin, ethereum, BNB, XRP, cardano, dogecoin, polygon and solana in 2021.

“Obviously, Hong Kong is looking to establish itself as a very important hub for the digital asset and stablecoin markets and we’re paying a lot of attention to that,” Aller told Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China, calling Asia a “huge area of ​​focus” for the company. “We see huge demand for digital dollars in emerging markets and Asia is really the epicenter of that.”

This month, Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, kicked off a new cryptocurrency licensing system that is expected to open the city up to bitcoin, ethereum and cryptocurrency trading. The move comes amid a crackdown on cryptocurrency in the US, which has prompted some of the largest US-based bitcoin and cryptocurrency companies to seek new homes around the world.

“What happens in Hong Kong may be a proxy for how these markets eventually grow in Greater China,” Allaire said.

This week, a leak revealed that HSBC HBA Hong Kong, the city’s largest bank, had begun allowing its clients to trade bitcoin and ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

“This move will expand local users’ exposure to cryptocurrency in Hong Kong,” local journalist Colin Wu posted on Twitter alongside the leaked images.

Bitcoin price fell due to China’s cryptocurrency crackdown in 2021, but has since rebounded. … [+] Ethereum, top ten BNB, XRP, cardano, dogecoin, polygon, and solana all went up with bitcoin this year.

News of HSBC’s bitcoin, ethereum and crypto ETF comes as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is under renewed pressure to approve a US-based Bitcoin ETF following an application from BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

The SEC has so far denied all previous Bitcoin instant ETF applications and is still at war with several crypto companies in the country, accusing some of the largest of allowing trading of unregistered securities.

“The cryptocurrency market has proven remarkably resilient in light of the recent SEC announcements, with bitcoin up 13% in the past week,” Catherine Waller, director of cryptocurrency security firm Coincover, said in emailed comments.

The 30-day low has seen prices now climb from $25,000 to $31,395 with bitcoin dominating at its highest levels for the year as traders seek quality. For long-term holders, the bad news from the regulator is far from inconclusive. Ordinary, and the US is only a small market for a truly global asset. With proper protection of digital assets and regulatory frameworks being established in a number of jurisdictions, popular crypto is firmly in the “business as usual” territory.”

