Researchers say deposition of carbon under the sea could reduce earthquake risk





According to the results of a recent study by Solid Carbon, the introduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) within oceanic basalts has essentially little threat of causing seismic events such as earthquakes or slipping along fault lines. Are you serious about taking such an approach? It may be very important.

As a result, sophisticated computer modeling has helped scientists gain an understanding of how the probability of injecting carbon dioxide under the Cascadia Basin is less than one percent of the production of false slip. Adorable!

Continue reading below.

Penetration research

The ambitious multinational research team known as Solid Carbon, run by Ocean Networks Canada (ONC), an initiative of the University of Victoria (UVic), is looking at ways to permanently and safely store carbon dioxide (CO2) below the ocean floor. What is their goal?

The researchers claim the goal is to carefully extract carbon dioxide from the air and then inject it into porous basalt rock that is relatively fresh (about 15 million years old), such as the kind that can be found in the Cascadia Basin, which lies off the western side of Canada. Then, the carbon engages in chemical reactions with the minerals, resulting in the formation of carbonate rock.

The modeling results show that injection will not cause these faults to slip, and therefore will not cause seismic waves, explains geophysicist Eneanwan Ekpo Johnson.

Check below project representation:

ocean networks

According to the researchers, this exceptionally low risk is maintained even with the continuous leakage of up to nearly 2 megatons of carbon dioxide per year at the research site for ten years. If this method is applied to more ocean basalt sites, it should be possible to safely inject about 10 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide per year by 2050. This represents more than fifty percent of the reductions in the atmosphere required to make the world habitable for humanity.

Based on observations by Martin Scherwath, a senior scientist on the ONC team with expertise in seafloor dynamics and geological carbon storage, the findings are critical to providing support for the organization’s ongoing solid carbon research. Other important discoveries made since the five-year project began in 2019 include the facts that the technology developed by Solid Carbon has the potential to store up to 250,000 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide worldwide and that turning the carbon dioxide into rocks beneath the ocean floor will take about twenty-five years.

Tiesha loves to share her passion for everything beautiful in this world. Apart from writing on her beauty blog and running her own Youtube beauty channel, she also enjoys traveling and photography. Tiesha covers various stories on the site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greatlakesledger.com/2023/07/22/depositing-carbon-under-the-sea-could-minimize-the-earthquake-risk-researchers-say/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos