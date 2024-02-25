What really caused the Kiruna mine earthquake in Netflix's The Abyss





Summary The Abyss is a dramatized version of the 2020 Kiruna mine earthquake, with fictional deaths and events. The actual earthquake was caused by mining activity, including the collapse of a rock column in block 22 of the mine. The film accurately depicted the cause of the earthquake, but the consequences depicted in The Abyss were completely fictional.

Netlix's The Abyss is based on the 2020 Kiruna mine earthquake in Kiruna, Sweden, but what caused the disaster? While increased seismic activity can be natural and unavoidable, it was noted in the 2023 disaster thriller that the earthquake that led to the film's series of unfortunate events was the result of mining. In real life, the Kiruna Mine Earthquake was indeed caused by humans, but the factors involved were much more complex than what the Abyss described.

The Abyss is based on true events, but like many similar films, it is a dramatized version of what happened in Kiruna, Sweden. Although the mine did witness the largest seismic event in its history in 2020, the deaths seen in the film were all fictional. Fortunately, there were no casualties during this notable earthquake, and although the city is in the process of moving every building and home to a new location thanks to the sinking ground, this is a separate issue from the 2020 earthquake. However, understanding the cause of the earthquake could help Kiruna To avoid the kind of disaster we saw in The Abyss.

Related The Abyss Cast & Character Guide Aside from offering a gripping drama focusing on the aftermath of the disaster, The Abyss also boasts an amazing list of cast members. The 2020 earthquake was caused by mining activity (but several factors contributed to it)

Earthquakes are one of the world's many natural disasters, but the earthquakes that occurred at the Kiruna mine in 2020 were caused by ongoing iron ore mining in this area. According to the official website of the company that runs the mine, LKAB, mining here first began in 1989, and nearly 950 million tons of iron ore have been produced since then. Naturally, this greatly affected the land, which is why Kiruna City had to move to another place because the land beneath it weakened. In addition, the pressure this puts on the ground can cause an increase in seismic activity.

In a process called subsidence, the land beneath Kiruna, Sweden is slowly sinking, and more powerful earthquakes will likely exacerbate this problem as seen in The Abyss.

After analyzing Block 22 of the mine, which was identified as the origin point of the earthquake, LKAB found that a rock column that had formed between the shafts used to unload mining materials had collapsed. This caused a widespread collapse of the area's massif, which covered hundreds of metres, contributing to the 2020 earthquake. However, there were other factors linked to the disaster seen in Netflix's The Abyss, which LKAB points out has complex geology, And the height differences between blocks 22 and 26, and the high pressure around the galleries – which the company is now trying to protect against.

How accurate is Netflix's The Abyss to the earthquake's true origins?

The Abyss did not delve as deeply into the cause of the 2020 Kiruna mine earthquake as the LKAB website. It took months for the company to safely analyze what happened, and although mining resumed three days after the quake, the section identified as the source remained closed for years. However, in the Netflix thriller, the main character, Frigga, immediately heads to the mine to discover the cause of the earthquake. This led to the death of her friend Erika and her realization that huge cavities had opened up beneath the city of Kiruna.

Although the earthquake and its cause were accurate in The Abyss, everything that followed was completely fictional.

Although the earthquake and its cause were accurate in The Abyss, everything that followed was completely fictional. In real life, LKAB handled the inspection safely, no one was killed, and Kiruna was not affected by the earthquake in any way. Although there have been cases of mining-related earthquakes that have created massive craters in the ground, such as the 1961 earthquake in Edkerberget, Sweden (cited in the opening scene of The Abyss), this did not happen in Kiruna in 2020. Instead The Abyss explores questions about real-world catastrophe.

Source: LKAB official website

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/what-caused-earthquake-kiruna-mine-disaster-the-abyss/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos