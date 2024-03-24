Game time, broadcast information and updates





Lineup: Sota Kitahara replaces the injured Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan moves to the left in place of the injured Liu Zhou, and Dylan Tevez moves to the lineup on the right. Yeimar also returns to Xavier Arreaga's starting lineup.

The Seattle Sounders haven't enjoyed the start they expected, but they'll get another chance to get things right when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes, a team that's going through a much worse phase.

The Earthquakes are currently 0-4-0, which comes on the heels of a 2023 that ended with a 1-3-6 record over their final 10 regular season games. Their only win since mid-August of last year was a 2-1 home win over Real Salt Lake on Sept. 16, 2023. Combined, they are 1-7-6 with a -10 goal difference in their last 14 regular season games. -Season games.

Both teams will be missing several key players. The latest name added to the Sounders missing list is Obed Vargas, who entered the concussion protocol after collided in Thursday's practice session. Liu Zhou is also listed as doubtful, but Stefan Frei and Weimar are likely to return to the starting lineup.

The Quakes' missing players are midfielder Carlos Gruizo (international duty) and goalkeeper Daniel (lower body).

Notes This will be the first of two matches in the Heritage Cup this year. The cup was first awarded in 2009, but had been lost since 2019 only to be rediscovered earlier this year. The Sounders and Quakes both celebrate their 50th anniversary this season. The Quakes are 3-0-1 in their last four games against the Sounders, who lead the overall series 15-14-9. The Sounders are 4-2-4 all-time at PayPal Park. Raul Ruidiaz tied Freddy Montero for the Sounders' all-time scoring record, notching his 79th goal in all competitions last week. Alternative referees will be used. Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension Seattle

Out: Josh Atencio (off); Reed Baker Whiting (left hamstring); Pedro de la Vega (hamstring); Joao Paulo (left hip); Brodelio Rodriguez (right hamstring); Obed Vargas (Chairman)

Questionable: Albert Rusnak (ankle), Liu Zhou (knee)

San Jose

Out: Carlos Acapo (foot); Michael Baldisimo (international duty); Oseniy Buda (international duty); Daniel (lower body); Carlos Gruizo (international duty); GT Marcinkowski (knee surgery)

Officials

Reference: Gabriele Ciampi; AR1: Clarence Clark; AR2: Williams Racing; Fourth: Michael Zapata; Video Assistant Referee: TBD; Avar: TBD.

Match KitHow to watch

Game date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:39 p.m

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California.

Global English Broadcast: MLS Season Pass (Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce)

Global Broadcast in Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Carlos Mauricio Ramírez and Maximiliano Cordaro)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson and Brad Evans)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maceda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? no

Will Sounders Radio be available as an alternative feed? no

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

Here are the Seattle Sounders at the San Jose Earthquakes; Watch with us

