Hualien, Taiwan earthquake: losses in Taiwan's chip industry





When a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on April 3, the first concern was about the risks to people and property. Here, the news was not as bad as initially feared, with only nine people reported dead as of Wednesday evening, with hundreds more injured. Given that Wednesday's quake was the strongest in Taiwan in 25 years — and that quakes of similar magnitude have killed tens of thousands of people or more in other countries — it could have been much worse.

Taiwan was largely able to withstand such a powerful earthquake because the island took earthquake preparations seriously, strengthened building codes after past disasters and trained its residents on how to respond. Newer buildings tended to perform better, with the 1,670-foot-tall Taipei 101, the island's tallest building, designed to dampen shaking during an earthquake, barely moving.

There was another way Taiwan — and the world — was able to avoid a worse outcome than the earthquake: the island's critically important semiconductor industry appeared to emerge largely intact. This is good news – but also a reminder of how fragile some of the global economy's hotspots are.

The world's computers cannot function without Taiwan

Saying that Taiwan is important to the global technology industry is like saying that oxygen is important for breathing. Taiwan as a whole is responsible for manufacturing between 80% and 90% of the world's most advanced computer chips, chips for which there is currently no alternative. Taiwan's TSMC alone accounts for half of this production, and 90 percent of the chips TSMC makes are produced at its 12 manufacturing plants – or “fabs” – on the island.

Fortunately, all of these factories are located on the western side of the island, far from the epicenter of the April 3 earthquake. However, even a slight vibration is enough to throw off the highly sensitive work of semiconductor manufacturing, and some machines have stopped working or even been damaged. But TSMC reported that production returned to normal within a few hours of the quake.

Once again, preparation has made a difference — TSMC has invested heavily in earthquake resistance at its plants, which the company says are designed beyond code.

But part of the reason Taiwan has such great earthquake resistance is that it has a long history of…earthquakes. The island is located on the Ring of Fire, the unusually cool name for the 25,000-mile-long belt of volcanoes and earthquakes that surrounds the Pacific Ocean. As a result, Taiwan experiences about a thousand earthquakes a year that are strong enough to be felt, and many others that are not. Just last year, Taipei discovered an actual active volcano within its city limits.

After the 1999 earthquake further damaged Taiwan's chip-building infrastructure, the electronics industry was disrupted for weeks — and this was at a time when technology and computer chips were far less important to the global economy than they are today, when chips are found in everything from cars to… Refrigerators. An analysis by Credit Suisse found that if TSMC's operations were to shut down somehow — perhaps due to a more powerful earthquake — manufacturing across the global economy would be severely disrupted.

Of course, earthquakes and volcanoes pose just one threat to Taiwan's semiconductor foundries. The most famous site is just 80 miles across the Taiwan Strait, where the People's Republic of China has increasingly made clear that it may be willing to use military force to force reunification with what it sees as a rebellious province. If Taiwan's chip factories were destroyed in such a conflict, the damage to the global economy could be on a par with the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Fragile points of global technology

Is it the safest thing in the world to concentrate production of the most important industrial component of the global economy on a single island that faces existential seismic and geopolitical threats (in addition to the occasional hurricane)? Not real.

But Taiwan is not the only critical node of technological manufacturing located in a risky part of the world.

South Korea is perhaps the second most important semiconductor manufacturing location after Taiwan, with a 60% market share of memory chips used in computers and smartphones, and it is also home to the world's leading technology company, Samsung. South Korea also borders North Korea, a nuclear-armed state run by a dictator who appears to be increasingly flirting with the possibility of war on the Korean peninsula. It is also at risk from storms and floods, although its tectonics are at least somewhat stable. (maybe?)

What about Japan? It is no longer the dominant player it was in the 1980s, although the government has spent billions to bring more semiconductor manufacturing back to the country, and it now has about 10% of the global market. Japan is also one of the most disaster-prone countries on Earth – at risk of earthquakes, volcanoes, tsunamis and typhoons. If war breaks out with North Korea or China over Taiwan, Japan will almost certainly be on the front line.

United State? Well, America hasn't been a semiconductor hub for a long time, although the Biden administration is doing its best to change that (with mixed success). But it is worth noting that the intellectual nerve center of global technology, the Bay Area and Silicon Valley, lies on several major fault lines, including the San Andreas Fault. A major earthquake is a question of when, not if.

Would it be better if more of the world's technology manufacturing was concentrated somewhere safer — like Syracuse, New York, which is perhaps the safest city in the United States according to FEMA's National Risk Index? certainly. But this is unlikely to happen.

The reality is that something as incredibly complex as the global technology manufacturing supply chain will be inherently fragile. The best we can hope for is that the areas where we have concentrated this vulnerability take every step possible to prepare for this risk. Taiwan – at least when it comes to earthquakes – has.

Yes, I will give you $5 per month

Yes, I will give you $5 per month

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/technology/2024/4/4/24120498/taiwan-hualien-earthquake-magnitude-tsmc-semiconductor-china-natural-disaster-global-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos