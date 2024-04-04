Taiwan earthquake search and rescue efforts continue, dozens remain missing and 10 people confirmed dead





Emergency workers searched Thursday for dozens of people still missing after the strongest earthquake in decades struck Taiwan. At least 10 people have been confirmed dead in the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred as people were heading to work on Wednesday.

Severe damage has been reported across the island, and intense rescue efforts are still underway to find the missing.

Dashcam video captured the horrific moments when the boulders crashed down a steep mountainside onto the highway, hitting one car and sending other drivers quickly backing out of the area.

More than 1,000 people were injured by the quake, and as of Thursday, more than 100 people were still missing across the mountainous island.

Rescue teams demolish a building that was severely damaged following the April 4, 2024 earthquake in Hualien City, Taiwan. Annabelle Cheh/Getty

In one remote valley, a drone spotted a group of miners stranded on a slope when the earthquake caused landslides that destroyed all roads.

CBS News partner BBC News was at the epicenter, where local residents told reporter Robert Wingfield Hayes that they were worried that an aftershock could completely topple one building left leaning at a roughly 45-degree angle by the quake.

Workers were busy trying to reinforce the base to stabilize it even as rescuers carefully searched the building for any survivors.

Emergency personnel stand in front of a partially collapsed building, leaning on a street in Hualien, Taiwan, April 3, 2024, after a major earthquake struck the island. Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty

The earthquake struck just as the children were starting their school day, including the 8-year-old daughter of American Kevin Geiger.

“The teachers said: 'Go under the table, under the table!'” Claire said of her morning drama.

“I was really happy that she was calm and didn't freak out,” her father said.

Taiwan was still feeling aftershocks on Thursday, but Claire told CBS News she was not afraid, because her school taught her what to do.

More CBS News

Ian Lee

Ian Lee is a CBS News correspondent based in London, where he reports for CBS News, CBS Newspath and the CBS News Streaming Network. Lee, who joined CBS News in March 2019, is an award-winning journalist whose work covering major international stories has earned him some of journalism's highest honors, including an Emmy and Peabody Award and the Tom Renner Award for Investigative Reporters and Editors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/taiwan-earthquake-dozens-missing-death-toll-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos