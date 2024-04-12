The New Jersey quake's fault hasn't been found yet, so researchers deployed aftershock sensors





Scientists have not yet identified the fault that erupted in New Jersey on April 5 and shook much of the Northeast.

Now, USGS researchers are installing new monitoring equipment to better measure aftershocks and help solve this mystery.

The US Geological Survey has recorded at least 50 aftershocks since the 4.8-magnitude earthquake last Friday. The federal agency announced Thursday that it is installing five new seismometers within a few miles of the quake site to monitor future rumblings.

“With the new data, we should definitely be able to figure out which fault these earthquakes are occurring in. It's difficult to determine if it's a mapped fault,” said Oliver Boyd, a USGS research geologist based in Golden, Colorado. Or not.” “They'll give us a picture of what the fault network looks like, and if there's a larger earthquake, we'll have instruments in the area to pick that up.”

A group of researchers from the University of Texas, Rutgers University, Yale University and Columbia University are also installing 20 additional seismometers to aid in efforts to map the fault network, he said.

The quake, which shook buildings from Maryland to Maine, was the strongest in New Jersey in more than 200 years.

Boyd explained that the quake left no rupture in the surface, and that the use of lidar, or light detection and ranging technology — which uses laser pulses to detect hidden geological features — did not yield anything conclusive about exactly where the quake occurred.

The fault system in which it likely originated contains a mixed population of fissures that represent the remains of ancient tectonic processes. Seismologists say slow-acting stress may have caused the quake.

“We'll probably never know what went wrong,” Boyd said.

He added that the US Geological Survey usually monitors aftershocks after any earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 or greater. The agency made an exception in this case.

“Because it was so close to a large population center, our interest in this particular fault and these earthquakes increased,” Boyd said. “In the central and eastern United States, it's rare to get something of this size.”

USGS funding for the Lamont-Doherty Cooperative Seismic Network, a regional network of monitoring equipment in the Northeast, was cut in 2019. Because the network lost that federal funding, less than half of its 45 stations were operational when the magnitude 1 quake struck 4.8 degrees. . More data from the network may have helped researchers pinpoint the earthquake's location.

“The closest station was 75 kilometers away, before we put these stations in,” Boyd said, referring to new seismometers deployed by the US Geological Survey. (This is a distance of about 46 miles.) “Knowing exactly where these earthquakes occurred has been difficult.”

Since the quake, at least one station in the Lamont regional network has been revived, he said.

Boyd added that the pattern of aftershocks since the event occurred was typical and their number was fewer than initially expected. He said the aftershocks that people can feel — which have a magnitude of “two magnitudes” and above — are likely to continue for another week. Smaller aftershocks can last for several months.

Additional USGS seismometers are expected to remain in New Jersey for three to six months.

