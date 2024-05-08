Saving cultural heritage from earthquake devastation: UNDP and Europa Nostra support Türkiye's recovery





A high-level briefing hosted yesterday in Brussels by the United Nations Development Program and the Permanent Delegation of Turkey to the European Union and Europa Nostra urged continued international assistance in restoring vital cultural heritage sites in southern Turkey that were damaged by the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey. February 2023, which destroyed 313,000 buildings, leaving 53,537 people dead and 3.3 million people homeless in 11 governorates inhabited by 15.6 million people.

The massive disaster caused untold damage to the region's unique cultural heritage, including arts and structures inherited by 13 different civilizations over thousands of years. 3,752 of the 8,444 historic buildings in the area were damaged, and experts estimate the cost of restoration at more than US$2 billion.

“Restoring cultural heritage is a critical priority in our earthquake recovery efforts,” said Louisa Fenton, UNDP Resident Representative. “It's not just about rebuilding monuments; It is about preserving the soul of the region, the essence of its identity and the livelihoods of its people. Through collective efforts and international solidarity, we can help restore the region's cultural heritage and the resilience of its people.

The conference included Brussels' launch of the UNDP's global campaign “Save the Legacy”, which aims to engage individuals, charities, companies and governments in restoring Turkey's unique cultural mosaic. The campaign includes six sites chosen on the advice of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism that represent the full geographic and historical scope of the affected area: the Hatay Archeology Museum, the Sarimi Mosque, and the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John – all in Hatay – as well as the Gaziantep Castle, the Ottoman Bazaar in Kahramanmaraş, And the ancient city of Arsamiye in Adıyaman.

Europa Nostra, in cooperation with the European Investment Bank Institute, recently included two sites in Hatay Province in its list of the 7 most endangered heritage sites in Europe for 2024: the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Georgios in Altinoso, and the Iron Gate in Antioch. It is an ancient stone structure, 18 meters high, overlooking Antakya.

“By joining forces, we amplify our collective impact and reaffirm our commitment to protecting cultural heritage that reflects our history and is a resource for our future. We stand united with Turkey in our commitment to preserving and valuing Europe’s diverse cultural and cultural heritage,” said Piet Jaspert, Vice President of Europa Nostra.

Ambassador Faruk Kaymakci, Ambassador of Turkey, said: “We are grateful for the kind support provided by our international partners, especially the European Union, in our endeavor to rebuild and preserve Turkey’s cultural heritage, which is also a common European heritage, in the wake of the devastating earthquakes.” Permanent Representative of Turkey to the European Union. “This collaborative effort embodies solidarity and a shared commitment to preserving culture that transcends borders.”

This briefing provided expert insight into the uniquely rich diversity of the region and the importance of restoring tangible and intangible heritage. It served as a platform to mobilize resources and solidarity to support Türkiye's earthquake recovery and cultural heritage restoration endeavors.

While funding for the restoration of some historic structures in the area has been secured, either through government or community resources, the financial need far exceeds the funds currently available. That is why UNDP launched this campaign to appeal for international solidarity in the face of disasters. To date, more than $5 million has been committed toward the campaign goal of $15 million.

Since the first days after the disaster, UNDP has collaborated with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to address this challenge. Initially, UNDP provided designated containers for antiquities museums to protect vulnerable collections and accommodate ministry staff involved in recovery efforts. Subsequently, UNDP facilitated expert assessment missions and supplied drones, cameras, tablets and specialized software to help catalog the damage. UNDP is now looking to physically rebuild the targeted monuments.

