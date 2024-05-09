UNICEF report on the humanitarian situation in Türkiye No. 20 (Earthquake Response) – Q1 2024 – Türkiye





Attachments

Highlights

In the first quarter of 2024, UNICEF, in collaboration with government and civil society partners, reached 31,281 children, caregivers and mental health and psychosocial support, and more than 3.4 million women, boys and girls with awareness and information on prevention of gender-based violence. Gender and its mitigation. Violence, including through social media.

UNICEF and its partners supported 14,597 individuals, including children and adolescents (7,287 girls and 7,310 boys), with different types of hygiene supplies tailored to their specific needs.

UNICEF supported 39,181 children in accessing formal and non-formal education, including early childhood education; 2,040 children received educational supplies.

In total, 23,000 people were reached with non-food items during the reporting period.

More than 47,000 children are receiving immunization services through UNICEF providing vaccines to the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, more than 12,000 children/caregivers received counseling sessions on infant and young child feeding through UNICEF-supported mechanisms.

As of March 31, 2024, UNICEF has received US$6.3 million. With carryover financing of US$53.4 million. There remains a funding gap of US$56.4 million (49%) against a funding requirement of US$116 million.

Overview of the situation and humanitarian needs

The February 2023 earthquakes immediately displaced about 3.3 million people, with 2 million taking shelter in tents and containers.

One year after the earthquakes, more than 675,000 people are still residing in 392 official container sites in 11 provinces (Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Malatya, Diyarbakir, Adana, Kilis and Elazig).

Data on the total number of people living in temporary informal settlements in all affected districts remains limited.

Access to education has been hindered for nearly 4 million children, including some 390,000 refugee and migrant children in 11 provinces, due to damaged infrastructure, financial constraints, language barriers and a lack of mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), exacerbating the challenges facing Host countries. local communities and refugee children, especially after the earthquake. Access to higher education continues to be limited due to financial constraints and lack of scholarships. Among the severely affected districts, 2,100 school buildings were damaged: 1,385 slightly, 342 moderately, and 292 seriously. In response, the education sector has rehabilitated 641 damaged educational facilities by the end of 2023. Planning is underway to rehabilitate 1,076 classrooms, benefiting 125,057 children this year.

Findings from the Education Sector Working Group's evaluation describe that 17 percent of sites reported no access to formal primary education in nearby areas. Lack of access to direct education was most prevalent in Adıyaman (52 percent) and Kahramanmaraş (31 percent), while most locations were in Malatya (94 percent), Gaziantep (94 percent), and Hatay (85 percent). ) stated that formal primary education is available within the site to be sufficient to meet the needs of the population. Efforts have focused on integrating early recovery strategies with the Ministry of National Education, regional education authorities, municipalities, international and national organizations, and other civil society partners.

In the area of ​​health, access to health services remains a challenge. UNICEF continues its support to the Ministry of Health in strengthening the cold chain management system in earthquake-affected areas. Although the number of primary health care clinics is increasing, data on the availability and accessibility of health services remains a challenge.

Children with disabilities reported challenges in accessing rehabilitation services and the need for assistive technologies. Monitoring a young child's physical growth and development is not yet universally available.

UNICEF supports the Ministry of Health's efforts to strengthen primary health care through procurement and capacity building.

There is an increasing need to support the nutrition of young children. Anecdotal data from the earthquake zone shows an increasing number of children suffering from malnutrition. Disaggregated data show a downward trend in exclusive breastfeeding. Partners report an increasing number of children with celiac syndrome who require a gluten-free diet.

Protracted displacement, overstretched social services and difficult socio-economic conditions resulting from high inflation rates have exacerbated the vulnerability of affected children and families, posing risks to children's well-being. Adequate shelter and limited access to water and sanitation facilities, especially hygiene kits for women and girls, are also crucial. Major issues in overcrowded settlements. The psychological impact of earthquakes on children and families remains clear, along with the increased risk of violence, abuse and exploitation.

UNICEF-supported humanitarian assistance will continue throughout the response in 2024 and will include support for service delivery through mobile, facility and community-based approaches; supplies; and technical support to ensure age-, gender- and disability-inclusive, appropriate services are provided to children and their families/carers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/unicef-turkiye-humanitarian-situation-report-no-20-earthquake-response-q1-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos