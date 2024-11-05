Fact Check: Video of the 2021 earthquake was shared as recent and linked to alleged Iranian nuclear tests





A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Iran's Semnan province on November 3, as Israel prepares for another Iranian attack. Amid this, a video clip went viral showing trucks parked on the road shaking during an earthquake in a deserted area.

Those who shared the video linked it to the alleged Iranian nuclear tests. One X user wrote: “Just in: Earthquakes in Iran as trucks shake on the side of the road and dust rises from the mountains. Nuclear tests? His archive can be seen here.

The viral video is old and has been online since November 2021, India Today Fact Check found.

Our investigation

A reverse image search led us to a November 2021 CNN report containing a screenshot of the viral video. According to the report, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook Iran on November 14, 2021. This proves that the viral video is not recent.

We also found a TRT WorldNow video report dated November 14, 2021, showing the moment a strong earthquake struck southern Iran, near the port of Bandar Abbas. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.5, prompted residents to flee their homes.

At least 27 people were injured and one person died in this earthquake. Then-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly ordered local authorities to focus on rescue and relief operations.

On November 1, news agencies quoted Kamal Kharazi, advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as saying that Iran is capable of producing nuclear weapons and is ready to change its policies regarding their use. Last October, several media reports indicated speculation that Iran was conducting secret nuclear tests after a moderate earthquake struck both Iran and Israel on the evening of October 5.

Therefore, it is clear that the 2021 earthquake video is related to the recent tremors in Iran.

(Written by Ashish Kumar)

Published by:

Pathikrit Sanyal

Published on:

November 5, 2024

