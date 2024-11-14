Clogged wells and reduced down injection





Injection of wastewater from oil and gas production into Oklahoma caused a spike in seismic activity in the state between 2009 and 2015. But regulatory efforts to backfill some injection wells with cement and reduce injection volumes have been effective in reducing the rate of induced seismicity in the state. According to a new study in the seismic record.

The study by Robert Skomal of the USGS and colleagues provides further support for the idea that reducing the depth of wastewater injection can reduce seismic activity — a finding that may have implications for controlling the rise in induced seismic activity in western Texas and eastern New Mexico. .

“Every basin is different, but we have seen time and time again the relationship between injection depth and seismic potential across the country,” Skomal said.

In 2015, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) mandated that wells that inject water into the lower part of a sedimentary formation called the Arbuckle Group — which lies above basement rocks in the area — must be backfilled with cement to limit injection to shallower levels.

The researchers concluded that if these “sealers” were applied to only half the volume injected into the lower part of the Arbuckle, the 2024 earthquake rate in Oklahoma would be about 2.5 times greater than under the current sealing scenario.

If there were no plugs, the seismicity rate would be about 4.4 times greater.

“It's the first time we've had the opportunity to look at the effect of reducing injection depths on induced seismicity across such a large regional scale,” Skomal said.

“The science said proximity to the basement was important, and the OCC underestimated the proximity of those wells,” he added. “This study is confirmation that these reconnection efforts have succeeded in reducing seismic rates.”

Hydrocarbon production in Oklahoma is associated with high rates of earthquakes starting around 2009 and peaking in 2015, when there were earthquakes of magnitude 888 or greater in the state. There have been five earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater, including the 2011 Prague earthquake and the 2016 Pawnee earthquake that caused notable damage.

Several studies, including some by the TSR authors, show that this rise in seismic activity was primarily related to the disposal of wastewater into the Arbuckle River in central Oklahoma. From an industry standpoint, the formation was ideal for disposal, Skomal said.

“It has a very high permeability, which means fluids will quickly flow away from the well, making room for more fluids,” he noted. “It has low pressure, which means water can be ‘poured’ into the well without using pumps, and it can be easily accessed in All over the region. “For every gallon of oil they brought, 10 gallons of water came with it. “There was a huge amount of fluid that had to be moved somewhere, and Arbuckle was an economical place to dispose of it.”

Seismic rates in the state have declined since their peak in 2015, partly due to economic factors that have led to decreased oil production in the region, thus reducing wastewater injection. To discover whether plugging and volume reductions resulted in less induced seismicity, Skomal and his colleagues created several earthquake models that use data on plugging, total wastewater injection volumes, and observed seismic rates.

They found that a model that took into account only the volumes of wastewater injected into the bottom of the Arbuckle, and had seals that were quite effective at reducing seismic rates, provided the best explanation for the observed seismic rate patterns.

While rates of induced seismicity have declined in Oklahoma, they are on the rise in the Permian Basin in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico, which has seen six earthquakes of magnitude 5 and larger since 2020. “It's effective in Oklahoma, and it could be an effective strategy in “other places.”

magazine

Seismic record

Search method

Observational study

Research topic

Not applicable

Article title

Low injection rates and shallow depths mitigated induced seismicity in Oklahoma

Date the article was published

13-November-2024

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! We are not responsible for the accuracy of the newsletters published on EurekAlert! Through contributing institutions or to use any information through the EurekAlert system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1064767 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos