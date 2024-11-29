Thanksgiving Day earthquakes shake Virginia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas





The epicenter of each earthquake is located at the orange dot within each set of concentric colored circles. Image: USGS

Thanksgiving Day shook the eastern United States, with the US Geological Survey reporting earthquakes that struck Virginia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas. The strongest group hit Mississippi, a magnitude 2.5 seismic event. Other events ranged in magnitude from 1.8 magnitude and above; While some felt shaking or heard a bang, none were strong enough to cause any damage or injuries.

The first attack occurred just before midnight last night in central Virginia. A magnitude 1.8 earthquake struck near Louisa, Virginia, north and west of Richmond, at 11:39 PM from a depth of 0.3 km.

The second attack occurred in Mississippi at 1:48 a.m. from a depth of 5 kilometers, near Canton, located north and east of Jackson.

The next three earthquakes struck close to each other in West Tennessee, starting at 4:23 a.m., another at 4:39 a.m., and another at 4:59 a.m. A fourth earthquake later in the morning struck the same general area at 5:08 AM. These earthquakes ranged in depth from 5.9 km to 6.1 km, and struck the Ridgeley area, located in the New Madrid seismic zone.

The other earthquake struck Strawberry, Arkansas, at 4:24 a.m. This 2.1 magnitude event occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers and is also considered to be within the New Madrid seismic zone.

While last night's quakes were relatively insignificant with no reports of damage, authorities are concerned that people are not properly prepared when a major earthquake hits this area. Whether a more devastating earthquake occurs in this region is a matter of “when”, not “if.” These earthquakes in Tennessee in particular were within the New Madrid Seismic Zone, or NMSZ for short; While the other two quakes were far from significant, they struck an area where a major earthquake could occur again at some point in the future.

The New Madrid seismic zone remains active, and another large earthquake strong enough to shake the entire eastern United States still looms on the horizon. Image: USGS

The NMSZ has a violent history that experts say will repeat itself, although no one is sure when that will happen.

Dec. 16 marks the anniversary of the first of three major earthquakes that struck the United States during the winter of 1811-1812, a violent period in the region's seismic history that scientists say will happen again.

While the West Coast of the United States is known for its seismic faults and powerful earthquakes, many do not realize that one of the largest earthquakes to hit the country actually occurred near the Mississippi River. On December 16, 1811, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a powerful 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Arkansas in what is now known as the New Madrid Seismic Zone. The quake was felt across much of the eastern United States, shaking people out of bed in places like New York City, Washington, D.C., and Charleston, South Carolina. The ground shook for an incredible 1-3 minutes in areas hit hard by the quake, such as Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky. Ground movements were so violent near the epicenter that the ground was observed to liquefy, with dirt and water spraying dozens of feet into the air. President James Madison and his wife, Dolly, felt the earthquake in the White House, while church bells rang in Boston due to the shaking there.

But the earthquakes did not end there. From December 16, 1811 through March 1812, more than 2,000 earthquakes were reported in the central Midwest, with 6,000 to 10,000 earthquakes occurring in Bothell, Missouri, where the New Madeleine Seismic Zone is centered.

Comparison of damage extent between a moderate earthquake in the New Madrid area (1895, magnitude 6.8) and a similar event in Los Angeles (1994, magnitude 6.7). Yellow indicates where the vibration is felt; Red indicates at least minor damage to buildings and their contents. Image: USGS

The second major shock, with a magnitude of 7.8, struck in Missouri weeks later on January 23, 1812, and the third, with a magnitude of 8.8, struck on February 7, 1812, along the Reelfoot Fault in Missouri and Tennessee.

Major earthquakes and severe aftershocks caused significant damage and some loss of life, although the lack of scientific instruments and news gathering of the era was unable to capture the full extent of what actually happened. In addition to tremors, earthquakes have also been responsible for triggering unusual natural phenomena in the region: earthquake lights, seismically hot water, and earthquake smog.

Since 1974, more than 4,000 earthquakes have occurred near the New Madrid Seismic Zone. Scientists believe that a major earthquake here in the future is not a matter of if but when. Image: USGS

Residents in the Mississippi Valley reported seeing lights flashing from the ground. Scientists believe that this phenomenon was “seismic scintillation”; This light is generated when quartz crystals in the ground are compressed. “Earthquake lights” were turned on during initial earthquakes and strong aftershocks.

Water flowing into the air from the ground, or from the nearby Mississippi River, was also unusually warm. Scientists speculate that the intense vibration and resulting friction heated the water, similar to the way a microwave oven stimulates molecules to vibrate and generate heat. Other scientists believe that when the quartz crystals were compressed, the light they emitted also helped heat the water.

During strong earthquakes, the sky turned so dark that residents claimed that lit lamps did not help illuminate the area; They also said the air smelled bad and it was difficult to breathe. Scientists speculate that this “seismic smog” is caused by dust particles rising from the surface, combining with the explosion of warm water molecules in the cold winter air. The result was a dusty, steamy cloud that covered the areas hit by the quake.

The February earthquake was so severe that boaters on the Mississippi River reported that the water flow there was reversed for several hours.

The area is still seismically active and scientists believe that another strong earthquake will affect the area again at some point in the future. Unfortunately, the science is not mature enough to know whether this threat will arrive next week or in 50 years. In either case, because the population of the New Madrid Seismic Zone is huge compared to the sparsely populated area of ​​the early 19th century, and tens of millions live in an area that may experience major earthquakes, there could be very large losses of life and property. When another big earthquake strikes here again in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weatherboy.com/thanksgiving-day-earthquakes-rattle-virginia-mississippi-tennessee-and-arkansas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos