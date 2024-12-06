Northern California Earthquake Today: 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Humboldt County, USGS reports; The tsunami warning has been cancelled





SAN FRANCISCO – A 7.0 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Northern California on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The US Geological Survey said the “strong” quake was centered off the coast near Petrolia in Humboldt County.

A tsunami warning issued for coastal areas in California and Oregon, including San Francisco, was also canceled just before noon local time.

“The tsunami warning has been canceled for coastal areas of California and Oregon. There is currently no tsunami risk in this area,” the National Tsunami Warning Center wrote on X's website.

The US Geological Survey said in a yellow alert that at least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning, which predicted localized but minor damage.

The US Geological Survey estimates that more than 1.3 million people live close enough to feel the earthquake.

The USGS says Thursday's quake was “primarily a strike-slip,” which is less likely to cause a tsunami because the Earth's tectonic plates moved more horizontally than vertically.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said the warning was in effect from Davenport, California, to Douglas/Lynn Line, Oregon.

If you haven't assembled an earthquake kit for your home yet, it's time to start.

The earthquake was initially reported as a magnitude 6.6 earthquake but was later upgraded by the USGS.

The quake was reported at 10:44 a.m. local time, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Subsequent earthquakes were reported in the area, including a magnitude 5.0 near Ferndale and a magnitude 4.2 near Petrolia, according to the USGS.

Carolyn Titus, former publisher of the Ferndale Foundation in Ferndale, California, details her experience during the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Northern California.

Vibration alerts in the USGS Earthquake Early Warning System were triggered as far north as Lincoln City, Oregon, and as far south as Salinas, California, the agency said.

“The system has been activated and is working as designed. We are still trying to confirm how much warning people received,” the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. As of Thursday afternoon, the USGS had recorded at least 40 aftershocks in Northern California

The largest aftershock measuring 5.0 was recorded.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he had signed a state of emergency declaration in the wake of the quake and that damage assessments were underway.

State Sen. Mike McGuire said on social media that about 10,000 residents are without power in the area and there are reports of homes being knocked off their foundations.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake was widely felt in Northern California and authorities issued a tsunami warning.

Rio del Mayor Debra Garnes told ABC News that no injuries were reported, but there were cracks in the road and a gas leak in one of the middle schools as a result of the quake.

The Ferndale City Manager reported minor roof damage.

In the Santa Cruz area, phones rang with a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service that said: “A series of strong waves and strong currents may affect shorelines near you. You are in danger. Stay away from coastal waters. Move to higher ground.” “Or inland now, stay away from the coast until local officials say it's safe to return.”

In terms of aftershocks, there is currently a 5% chance of a magnitude 6 or larger earthquake occurring in the next week, and a 34% chance of a magnitude 5 earthquake in that time frame, the USGS said.

USGS officials advised people to prepare for aftershocks in the coming days and weeks.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the quake, according to a White House spokesman.

“At his direction, FEMA senior administrative and regional officials are communicating with their counterparts at the state and local level in California and Oregon,” spokesman Jeremy Edwards said in a statement. “We stand ready to provide additional support as needed – at this time there are no requests for federal assistance.”

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

