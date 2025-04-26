



“On April 21 from 12 to 1 … the lower Myanmar capitals will strike a strong earthquake.”

This post Tiktok- which raised more than three million views and shared with its 300,000 followers and beyond that-what happened to a 21-year-old mine in Myanmar behind bars.

In the deleted account now … the user who went next to “John MEE” a series of photos predicted –

Just two weeks after the 7 -point earthquake, hit the area … killing more than 35 people.

Another warned – “Do not remain in the long buildings that day … move away from the beaches and landslides.”

He also urged viewers to collect important property and run out of buildings if necessary.

Many took him seriously.

A woman told AFP that most of her neighbors died all day in the street – just in case.

But after the spread of the words … a statement obtained from the BBC says that he was arrested on Tuesday for “false statements with the intention of causing public panic.”

In 20-23 … the state board of directors in Myanmar established a committee to take strict measures against fake news-

Media monitoring the clock as part of its efforts to control viral information.

But John's publications did not stop at earthquakes. Daily Mail also stated that he expected other natural disasters and US air strikes on Myanmar.

It is not the only mine under scrutiny this year.

In February … a well -known mine was arrested in Türkiye after publicly predicted the death of a high -level political leader.

“I think Devlet Bahçeli should be examined. If you are the best medical mine in the country, and I have a very serious problem in the lung and shortness of breath.”

Posted on X –

“I think Devlet Bahçheli should be examined. If you are the best medical mine in the country, which I am, he has a very serious problem in the lung and shortness of breath.”

Then she claimed that he would die before the upcoming elections and the government will collapse.

Legal procedures are still ongoing … according to the sun.

As for John … there were no new updates from Friday to his potential condition or fees.

But despite doubts … astrology is still echo.

A 20-22 YouGov poll found that more than one of every four Americans believe in astrology-including 37 percent of adults under the age of 30 … who say that the stars and planets' position affects people's lives.

It is still – the American geological survey says …

Usgs or any other scientists did not predict a large earthquake. We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how at any time in the foreseeable future.

