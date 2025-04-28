



The weekend earthquake was reported in South Carolina

It is one of the many earthquakes reported in this part of the state of Palmo.

Two deputies participating in a deadly shooting. What we know about the investigation. Group shooting at a historical black college university in North Carolina … How many people are affected and school response. The task of controversial social studies that include signs of separation in Georgia Elementary School. The reverse reaction he gets and what was revealed by the deep investigation. I-95 in POOLER PKWY Thank you for starting your day with WJCL 22 News. Good morning – I am Emma Hamilton. I am Frank Solkovsky. The meteorologist Jonathan Maires is now joining us now …. Now, here is a storm tracker … today is a 40 percent opportunity for bathing and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 am and 11 am. Partial sunny, with a rise near 78. Eastern winds from 8 to 13 miles per hour, with storms up to 20 miles per hour. Monday night is a 20 percent opportunity for bathing and thunderstorms at 11 pm. Partially cloudy, with a decrease in about 62. Eastern winds 5 to 10 mph become light after midnight. Tuesday, sunny, with a height of 82 years old, the light eastern winds from the southeast became from 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning 10 miles per hour, and here is a look at your traffic path 22. There are no problems on the roads this morning. New this morning ….. Safana police are still trying to find out what happened during the shooting shooting. This shooting with a boy is shot in the leg. This happened near Martin Luther King Street on Saturday. The police responded around nine -30 on that night. The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please call the crime through the number on your screen, all the schools of Toombs County will be closed today after forcing the damage to storms and interruption on the authority responsible for making a call late at night. Officials say three schools are without authority, so they close all the district schools. It is not clear when the energy will be restored, but the deputies say that the crews are already on the site. Employees will remain at ten in the morning. This is a developing story. Stay with WJCL 22 for the latest. Two Georgia's deputies were shot as traffic stopped on Saturday evening. This happened in Colombia, near Augusta. Law enforcement officials say that one deputy died. The other in the hospital. The suspect-known as James Blake Montgomery-opened fire on the deputies while they were stopping traffic on I-20. Both deputies were struck. Then Montgomery fled the scene in the vehicle. The authorities later used explosives to enter RV safely. Montgomery is still unclear at this time. The County County Office is expected to hold an Sharif, a press conference later. Governor Brian Kemp responded to “X”, expressing his support: “Marti, the girls, and I pray for their loved ones and colleagues from the honorable deputy of Colombia, who took place, as well as his colleagues, the law enforcement officer who was wounded.” The police are investigating the shooting early Sunday at Elizabeth State University in North Carolina. The shooting was killed by one person, and six others were wounded at the Black University historically in the northeastern part of the state. The school issued a statement that he said that the shooting broke out in the center of the campus. The students were celebrating the Viking Festival …. a week of school spirit activities. A 24 -year -old man died to school. Four other people were wounded, including three school students. It is not clear the cause of other injuries. All of them are expected to recover. There is no word yet on any arrests. Government and local authorities are investigating what happened. As is always the case, we will keep you aware of this nap for Air and on our website WJCL Dot Com in Ruklele Province, directly outside Atlanta, addressing the supervisor of public schools-an accident that includes signs of the era of the class published in an elementary school. The supervisor emphasized that the signs were part of the activity of unauthorized social studies for first grade students. The lesson was supposed to study the character Ruby Bridges, which, at the age of six only, became a symbol of removing the distinction between schools. She added that the activity was not part of the teacher's approved lesson plan and was not in line with the provincial instructions. “The province's Human Resources Ministry immediately launched an investigation and school principals continued directly with the parents of students who may have been affected.” The educational area launched an investigation into the accident. The state and NAACP province expressed its interest in reviewing the results. Measles in the rise in the United States says, a new study, which was released this week, says that the United States may face millions of measles in the next 25 years if routine vaccine rates continue to decline. Jin Sullivan looks at the numbers and participates in the urgent call from medical experts. Nearly 900 cases of confirmed measles have been reported in the United States so far this year, according to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is more than 3 times higher than all cases reported in 2024. D. Leana Wen, public health expert: “Measles is one of the most infectious diseases in the world.” At least 3 people died from the disease this year. While the vast majority of cases were linked to the outbreak of Texas, 29 states were at least one case. doctor. Martin Makary, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner: “Any child who dies of a preventive disease is a tragedy.” Medical experts say the best way to protect yourself is to get a mmr vaccine. The first dose is generally given to children between the ages of 12 and 15 months and is 93 percent effective against measles. The second dose is given to children between the ages of 4 and 6 years, 97 %. But routine childhood vaccination rates decreased. If this trend continues, the measles may become a settlement in the United States according to a new study. doctor. Leana Wen, public health expert: “We need immunity I heard. It takes up to 95 % of people in a specific area with immunity to prevent it from spreading.” The study found that if the MMR vaccine rates decrease by 10 %, we may see more than 11 million measles by 2050. But if the MMR vaccine rates increase by only 5 %, the cases will be about 5,800 by 2050. For this reason, medical experts urge people to obtain the vaccine. I reports Jin Sullivan. MAUNA LOA MACADAMIA NUT Company has voluntarily remembered some products about allergic concerns. The Macadimia company, which is covered with dark chocolate, remembers … due to the presence of unannounced almonds and cashews. Mona Lua says consumers with sensitivity or severe allergies towards almonds and cashews are at risk of dangerous or life -threatening reactions if they consume this product. No negative diseases or reactions have yet been reported regarding this problem. For more information, go to FDA-Dot-Gov. Check the store and the refrigerator! Martinelli recalled more than seven thousand cases of apple juice, citing fears of pollution of toxic substances. The affected apple juice was sold in stores in round glass bottles of 10 ounces with a loud white metal cover and has the best on December 5, 20-26. According to FDA, affected cases may be overcome by toxic substances produced by certain molds that are often found in mold apples. Above the video: The geological survey of the United States of America was reported on Monday about the weekend earthquake in South Carolina. To Usgs, it happened on Saturday at 6:33 am, six kilometers east of Elgin. She mentioned that the earthquake, according to USGS.Trending Stories, Savana, 7 -year -old, who wants to join NASA and travel to the largest Montflues Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, is surprised by the storm Richmond Hills, and force the power outages at the Toms Province schools to close the closure.

The United States's geological survey reported the weekend earthquake in South Carolina.

According to Usgs, it happened on Saturday at 6:33 am, six kilometers east of Elgin.

This is located in Kircho Province.

It is one of the many smaller earthquakes reported in this part of the state.

Officials say the 2.6 -size earthquake was a depth of 2.4 km.

It was reported several dozens of an earthquake, according to USGs.

