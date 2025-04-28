



One month ago, a strong and deadly earthquake hit 7.7 in the middle of Myanmar, destroying a country in Southeast Asia and killing at least 5400 people. Scientists are looking into the geological effects of the tragedy using satellites, and discovered that the earthquake around the Earth itself in Myanmar.

Myanmar is still recovering from destruction, with more than 500 people are still missing. Recovery and rescue efforts are strongly disabled from the continuous civil war in Myanmar that started in 2021. On March 28, 2025, the country was the strongest in the country for more than a century. It also affected Thailand, killing about 70 people, and felt in parts of southwestern China and Vietnam.

As space reports, the European Space Agency (ESA) has many satellites in the orbit around the Earth that constantly monitors the surface of the Earth, including the 1A goalkeeper satellite. As part of its routine orbital path, the satellite took a radar photo for the Myanmar just one day before the earthquake. A few days after the earthquake, ESA of Sentinel-1C has reconsidered the site to gain new images to measure the damage surrounding the epic error.

This is a radar image taken by Sentinel-1C on April 2.

A 870 miles is usually turned about 18 to 20 millimeters (0.7 to 0.8 inches) annually. Thanks to the amazing accuracy of the guardian satellite, which can detect changes in the surface of the earth with a millimeter, scientists have discovered tecton slipping within 160 cm, or about 5.2 feet. This is the tremendous displacement.

This overlap-created compound by combining data from Sentinel-1A on March 27, 2025 and Sentinel-1C on April 2, showing displacement through color cycles. Each full cycle of colors, ranging from celestial to yellow to red to blue and returning to heavenly, represents varying degrees of ground displacement. Each cycle of floor displacement is about 28 millimeters (1.1 inches).

Although the immediate priority, as the European Space Agency explains, is to support the recovery efforts in Myanmar, detailed satellite data provides valuable visions in broader earthquake science only, but can identify areas at greater risk of seismic activity in Myanmar.

“This information is vital to improving earthquake models and developing effective disaster response strategies, including guiding safe and enlightened reconstruction, which helps societies to rebuild with more flexibility,” says the European Space Agency.

This image combines the data of the Sentinel-1a from ESA and Sentinel-1C to create a “cohesion” map. The map of cohesion shows the areas that have changed between and after the earthquake as darker areas.

The Sentinel-1 mission takes detailed images of the Earth's surface using complex data and processing techniques called “artificial radar overlap”.

ESA also explains, “This combination includes two radar images, one before and after the earthquake was done immediately to produce interference. Using small differences in the radar signal stage to discover the incredibly accurate ground transformations, the result is a polite, colored pattern that reveals how the Earth moved during the earthquake.”

Sentinel-1 satellite also features an advanced radar imaging called “terrain monitoring with gradual surveying”. This unique ability of scientists allows the measurement of ground movement in the directions of the East, West, North and South, rather than just one direction along the journey path. This enables satellites to provide a full display of ground deformation.

This wide interference in vision clearly shows the extent of rupture along the cumulative rift.

“We are clearly pleased the results.” This team processed and analyzed satellite data.

“This data is a game change,” adds Sentinel-1 manager from ESA, Dirk Judner. “It provides faster and more accurate reviews after disasters, and helps us to improve earthquake models worldwide. This is an example of a textbook for how space technology helps us to understand seismic risks.”

Although the images are beautiful and interesting to look at them, it is necessary to remember that what they reflect is the damage caused by a deadly natural disaster that extinguished many lives. We hope that pictures of such scientists will help better understand earthquakes, determine risks, and save lives in the end.

Photo credits: Pictures include modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2025), processing by DLR Microwave & Radar Institute/Esa

