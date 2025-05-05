



Researchers at Virginia Tech have identified a scenario in which tectonic activity and environmental changes to raise flood threats in the northwest of the Pacific. Their modeling indicates an increased danger if the main earthquake hit the CASCADIA spread, while sea levels continue in their upward direction, coastal areas in northern California, Oregon, and Washington can suffer from a significant increase in exposure to floods.

A large earthquake along the CASCADIA integration area can cause a sudden drop of up to 2 meters (6.5 feet), allowing sea water to reach the areas that have already been over the thresholds of flooding. As a result, the unlikely unlikely sites – including residential areas and transportation corridors – are subject to regular or severe floods.

The analysis focused on coastal areas with large intensity of the population and infrastructure, including South Washington, northern Oregon and northern California. These areas, located near the CASCADIA spread area, are especially exposed to the involvement of the earthquake and subsequent floods.

For a clearer picture, researchers conducted thousands of earthquake simulation. They have studied how much the Earth could decrease during a major seismic event and collect it with maps tools to track how the flood areas spread.

Their analysis covered 24 calamities and coastal towns. Since no one knows when the next main earthquake will strike, they explore two schedules of time tables. In the first event, the event is now happening. The second exhibition was identified in the year 2100, when the high levels of the flood surface are made more destroyed.

Flood plains maps and tape graphic fees that depict the expansion of the flood plains by 1 % after the issues that depend on the earthquake today (2023) and in the year 2100 when the earthquake decreased by the earthquake is amplified by the climate level of the sea level, which is moved by the climate of the Necanicum River, or; (B) Yakina Bay, or; (C) Alsea Bay, or; And (D) Humoult Bay, California. The tape graphs appear to the right of each group map the amount of land area, the number of residents, structures, roads, and types of different lands in the flood plains by 1 % after today's earthquake (2023) and 2100, when the effects of earthquakes paid in earthquakes are amplified. Credit: pnas/authors

Scientists have also estimated that in the event of a major earthquake now, more than 14,000 people and more than 22,000 buildings will suddenly be inside the flood -risk areas. It can be affected by about 250 km (777 miles) of roads, more than twice the current exposure of floods. The effect will not stop there. Flood water can reach five airports and dozens of basic sites such as hospitals, schools, police stations, firefighting stations and the main infrastructure in the area. It may be sewage treatment plants, an electric sub -station, and more than 50 storage sites or deal with dangerous materials in danger.

By the end of the century, sea levels are expected to rise along the CASCADIA coast with a large margin. According to climate expectations, it can somewhere about 90 cm (3 feet) above the current levels. If the main earthquake will strike by that time, the common effect of drowning lands and the upper seas can significantly increase the risk of floods. This will put more homes, roads and residents in danger more than today.

Matte clay, the main natural areas such as wetlands, sand dunes and beaches will face significant damage. These areas act as fast lists during storms, which reduces the strength of waves and prevent corrosion. Without them, homes and societies leave more exposed. Once these ecosystems are lost, recovery is unlikely, especially with a limited space to move inward due to natural barriers and current development.

Experts from the Fraal Life Sciences Institute indicated that the loss of wetlands in the tidal would hinder important natural functions, including water filtering, wildlife habitats, and carbon storage. They explained that these wetlands play a major role in besieging carbon, but as soon as they are worn or turned them into tid apartments, this ability decreases sharply.

The integration area in CASCADIA, part of the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific Ocean, is famous for the production of strong earthquakes and volcanic activity. Despite its capabilities, it has not witnessed a huge earthquake since January 1700, which is why studying the previous transformations of the Earth is more important than ever to understand future risks.

Studies from the epicenter of the earthquake science in the Kaskadia region, based at the University of Oregon, show physical signs of the sinking of the previous lands caused by large earthquakes. With the support of the National Science Corporation (NSF), their work brings together experts through specializations to better understand seismic risks along the CASCADIA spread area.

By examining coastal deposits that date back between 6 to 7000 years, the team found evidence of at least 11 main earthquakes, which occur every 200 to 800 years. The last event suddenly decreased the coast by 2 m (6.5 feet).

They pointed out that although the area is very inconsistency, many of the estuary of rivers have small societies located directly in the areas most vulnerable to recovery. From their point of view, future earthquakes in CASCADIA can cause more severe drowning than similar events elsewhere.

The researchers pointed to the previous earthquakes as a clear reminder of what can happen when the Earth moves in places like CASCADIA. In Chile, a huge earthquake for agricultural lands and pine turned into swamps. In Alaska, it was necessary to move the cities and weather to a higher land. Indonesia lost parts of its coast, caused disasters in disasters in Japan and led to a nuclear emergency. These events show a pattern. For the areas built near the areas of spread, the risks are very real and long. What happened in other parts of the world can happen with the same ease here.

