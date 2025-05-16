



Premchai Karnasuta, President of the Italian Thai Development Company, arrives at a wheelchair at the Bang Sue police station in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday to surrender to the police on charges of criminal neglect of the collapse of Bangkok during an earthquake on March 28. Sakchai Lalit/AP hide the explanatory name

Sakchai Lalit/AP

Bangkok-The construction pole, builders, designers and police engineers surrendered on Friday for criminal negligence for the deadly collapse in Bangkok, in the March 28 earthquake that struck Myanmar.

Bangkok Nubasin Poissuat Police Commander, President of Premchai Karnasuta, President of the Italian Thai Development Company, the main Thai contractor for the construction project, as well as designers and engineers are important to the felony of professional neglect that caused death.

Nubasin said that those who met the police on Friday officially denied the charges. Many of them have previously issued a general denial in response to allegations in the media.

The ninety -two people were confirmed in the ruins of the building that were under construction and there are still a small number of other people. The building, which was scheduled to become a new office to scrutinize the state, was the only one in Thailand to collapsed in the earthquake that was focused in neighboring Myanmar. The search for victims was stopped on the site, although efforts to determine the remains through the DNA will continue.

Noppasin said in a press conference that the evidence and testimony of experts suggested that the construction plan does not meet the standards and symbols. The Bangkok Post newspaper said that the police also decided that the project showed “structural defects in the basic lifting column, concrete and steel is below the required level.”

The Thai media has reported allegations of violations of the project almost every day since the building collapsed, as many of them include irregular documents for the project. Their reports have highlighted the role of the partner of the China-Thailand Italian project, the China Railways Company No. 10, which is involved in projects all over the world.

On Friday, 17 Chinese managers were the Chinese CEO Zhang Chuanling, a director of China Railway No. 10 common to the Italian Thai development. He was previously arrested last month on charges of violating the Thai business law by using Thai candidates incorrectly to serve as the agents of the Chinese company to control the joint project. Three of Thai executives were also arrested on charges of charges.

A criminal court issued arrest orders on charges of 17 for neglect on Thursday. Nubasin said that 15 were handed over at a police station in the morning, and the two remaining were expected to do this later on Friday.

The earthquake center was in central Myanmar, with more than 3,700 people killed and caused severe damage in Mandalay, the second largest city in the country, and the capital of the capital, Naybito.

Premchai case is the second major intertwining of the law. In 2019, he was convicted of wildlife and served about three years in prison.

He was convicted of killing protected animals and possessing illegal weapons after Park Rangers found a hunting party in a wildlife reserve in 2018 with rare black fire bodies, Calig and bark deer. The tiger had been slaughtered and the meat cooked to the soup.

