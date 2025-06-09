California Tsunami: What could be death and damage to a disaster





Tsunamis poses a danger to the entire California coast. But should it be the main blow, how bad it is?

A single tsunami will likely not cause the worst scenario for each region. But in total, more than 680,000 California residents in the Tsunami area of ​​danger during the day. In general, it is possible for $ 12.6 billion of damage to coastal provinces in California – a number that does not include damage to ports, ports, roads, basic facilities, or other infrastructure.

There are two main types of scenarios for Tsunami. The first, the “distant source” tsunami comes from afar, like one of them produced by a large earthquake in Alaska. This would provide an intense warning – six hours for Los Angeles and five hours of Francisco – but it can produce the highest level of immersion for large spaces in the country.

Then there is a “close to the source” tsunami, which can be washed on the beach in less than 10 minutes after an earthquake-and leaves only a little time to notify or evacuate.

Here are some scenarios for different parts of California. Unless otherwise, the numbers of the California Tsunami, which is run by the California Ruler's Emergency Services Office and the California Geological Survey.

Southern California

Approx source tsunami: More than 350 people can die or an injury along the southern California coast if people are waiting to evacuate half an hour after giving an official evacuation warning. This includes about 200 victims in Los Angeles Province, about 80 in San Diego County, 60 in Orange and about ten in Vinterora Province.

Virtual earthquake 9.3 Alaska earthquake-similar in size with Temblor generated from Tsunami in 1964-will provide six hours of warning; The large roasters of Chile can provide 13 hours of warning.

The maximum of remote source tsunami can bring 15 -foot waves above the medium sea level to Marina del Rey, Pray Santa Monica, Napoli and the Gulf of Olitus; 14 feet elsewhere in other parts of Long Beach; 10 feet in Manhattan Beach, San Pedro and Los Angeles and Long Beach Ports; 9 feet in Malibu, Redondo Beach and Balos Verdes Hills; And 8 feet at Liu Carillo State Beach.

These estimates were released by California's geological survey and published in the risk mitigation plan in Los Angeles.

Estimating the damage from the distant source tsunami: more than $ 1.4 billion.

Tsunami close to the source: Los Angeles Tsunami can see from its source to the coastal areas in less than 10 or 15 minutes, warning a tsunami in the city. According to public documents, depending on the error torn, or when an underwater landslide is run, there can be a local height in the Tsunami height in Avalon on the island of Catalina; 24 feet in Balos Verdes hills. 18 feet in two ports. 11 feet in Redondo Beach. 9 feet in Malibu. 8 feet in Long Beach and Dirana Monica Passage; 7 feet in Manhattan and San Pedro beach; 5 feet in Marina del Rey; And 4 feet at Liu Carillo State Beach.

In the city of Los Angeles, officials say the most catastrophic scenario will include an underwater landslide resulting from an earthquake, because “we do not know that this terrestrial breakdown will happen until the wave arrives.”

Other Los Angeles County areas include large vulnerable ports, as well as San Pedro and Wong Beach. Los Angeles includes an estimated 23,000 people in a dangerous tsunami. In Long Beach, No. 31000.

Central Coast

Tsunami from the remote source: More than 230 people can die or get injured if people are waiting for half an hour to evacuate after giving an official warning. Santa Cruz can see more than 130 victims. San Luis Obebisu Province, about 80 years old. Possible victims fees can be 16 in Monterrey and seven in Santa Barbara Province.

Estimating the damage from the distant source tsunami: more than $ 3.5 billion.

Documents from both provinces say that the tsunami clips near the source: Santa Cruz and Monterete provinces can see a tsunami within minutes after the underwater landslides. “Even a moderate earthquake can cause a local tsunami of the submarine slide in the Gulf of Monterre,” says public documents.

Tsunami can bring near the source waves up to 15 feet above the Mediterranean level in the city of Marsa, 9 feet in the Salinas River; 8 feet in the Pajaro River and Sand City, northeast Monterey, and 6 feet in Moss Landing, according to the data published in the risk mitigating plan in Monterrey County.

Such destruction will not be unprecedented. A large earthquake in the Santa Barbara region in 1812 led to a tsunami “which eliminated many coastal villages and destroyed ships in the port,” according to the American geological survey.

The 7 -footed waves resulted in a tsunami in 1927, which was created by an earthquake about 5 miles to the west from the coast of Santa Barbara, according to the California Geological Survey.

Usgs said there is evidence of deposits from underwater landslides abroad from Santa Barbara, which dates back more than 160,000 years, indicating that “future earthquakes can cause large terrestrial collapses and destroyed.”

Gulf region

Tsunami from the remote source: More than 1,300 people can die or get injured if people are waiting for half an hour to evacuate after an official warning. About 500 of them can be in San Francisco. About 300 each in San Matteo and Marin provinces; Almost 200 in the province of Islama and 33 in the Contra Costa Province. Directly north of the area, in Mindosino Province, five people or injury can die in this scenario.

A virtual earthquake to generate a tsunami in Alaska can provide 5 hours of warning; One of Chile can provide 13 hours of warning.

The expected maximum of the far source can lead to a 32 -foot tsunami above sea level at the ocean beach in San Francisco; 31 Foot in Passevica, San Matteo Province; 27 feet in Paulinas in Marin Province; 18 feet in Alamida. 14 feet in Susalito and the Miyawwas Park in San Francisco; 13 feet on the island of Catraz; And 11 feet in Richmond and the treasure island, according to the California geological survey.

Estimating the damage from the distant source tsunami: more than 6.5 billion dollars.

Tsunami near the source: in northern California, a tsunami can be born near the source of 9 feet above sea level in Polinas; 8 feet in Pasifica; 7 feet in Sosalito. 6 feet in Ocean Beach; 5 feet in Alamida. And 4 feet on the island of Alacatraz, the treasure island, the water park, the Rawood City and Riccheld.

North Coast

CASCADIA script: due to its proximity to the CASCADIA cutting area, Del Norte – the coastal area in the far north in the state – may be more prone to a tsunami more than any other part of California. If people wait 10 minutes after the evacuation – the shake itself will be a warning to flee – more than 3150 two tsunami murder in Del Norte Province, and more than 720 will be at risk in the neighboring Humboldt province.

Floods can reach up to 30 feet above the average tide along the outer coast of the Humboldt Gulf and Urica, and up to 50 feet towards the crescent.

“A major earthquake created by the CASCADIA can be created twice waves such as 1964 event, especially in Crescent City,” Rick Wilson, the former head of the California Geological Survey Program, said in a statement.

Harm estimates: You can see Del Norte Province, which is home to Crescent City, can see more than a billion dollars of damage. Humoult County, the homeland of Yorca, can see $ 22 million.

