



Jalalabad, Afghanistan (AP) – The United Nations warned of a huge rise in losses of a large earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, where the Taliban said that the death toll had passed 1400 on Tuesday, with more than 3000 people.

The numbers presented by the Taliban government spokesman, Zabih Allah, the Mujahid, were only to boycott Konar.

A man and a boy crossing a waterway next to a house destroyed by an earthquake, at the Dara Mazar, Konar Province, Afghanistan, Monday, September 1, 2025. (AP Photo/waidullah Kakar)

On Sunday night, an earthquake struck 6.0 size several provinces, causing severe damage. The surfaces of the villages and contempt under the rubble of the houses, most of which were built from clay and wood bricks who were unable to withstand.

Coarse terrain hinders rescue and relief efforts, forcing the Taliban authorities to broadcast dozens of commandos to evacuate the injured from places where helicopters cannot land.

The Rescue Agency said that one of its teams was more than 12 miles (19 km) to reach the villages that Rock Fols made, and to carry medical equipment on their backs with the help of members of society.

The final tremor was shook from 5.2 near the earthquake center on Sunday on Tuesday, according to the American Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports on damage.

Andreka Ratatat, a United Nations -residing coordinator in Afghanistan, said rescuers are scrambling in a “race against time” to reach the remote mountainous region. At a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday, it warned of an increase in the numbers of victims.

“We cannot forget the people of Afghanistan who face multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the flexibility of societies were saturated,” said Ratwat, while urging the international community to move forward, while urging the international community to move forward.

He said: “These are the decisions of life and death while we are racing with time to reach people.”

This is the third main earthquake since the Taliban seized power in 2021, and the latest crisis suffering from Afghanistan, which reeling from deep discounts for assistance in financing, weak economy, and millions of people who have returned by force from Iran and Pakistan.

Ratwat said that when the walls of wooden houses and clay collapse, the ceiling falls on the passengers, causing injury or death. While the area was low, hit the earthquake when everyone was asleep.

He said: “If you want to design it based on what happened before, it is clear that there is no doubt that the rate of victims will be somewhat ascetic.”

Aid flows to help the victims

The Taliban government, which is recognized by Russia only, has appealed to assistance from the international community and the humanitarian sector. However, assistance in Afghanistan is linked to not being presented due to competing global crises and reducing relief budgets in donor countries.

One of the local residents is going through a partial collapsing house in an area destroyed by a 60 -year -old earthquake in Dara Nour, Konar Province, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Wahidullah Kakar)

The UK pledged to divide a million pounds ($ 1.3 million) among humanitarian agencies instead of going to the Taliban government, which is not recognized.

The European Union sends 130 tons of emergency supplies and provides a million euros ($ 1.16 million). Other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, India and China, have pledged to support disaster relief.

But the earthquake victims bears the opposition of the Taliban government, especially their policies based on Afghan girls and women, including a ban on work in NGOs. The donor countries had already returned their funding, and earlier this year, the United States has suspended aid to Afghanistan, in part due to fears that the money would have gone to the Taliban administration.

Kate Curry, deputy head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan, said that more than 420 health facilities were closed or suspended due to the “massive reduction” in financing, with 80 of them in the eastern region, and the heart of the Sunday earthquake.

“The result is that the remaining facilities are mired, and they have insufficient supplies and employees, not close to the affected population, such as local facilities at the same time when providing shock care in the first of 24 to 72 hours of the earthquake's response.”

The Taliban authorities have established a camp in Konar to organize supplies and emergency aid. There are also two centers to coordinate the transport of the injured, burial of the dead, and save the survivors.

–

Jamey Keater in Geneva contributed to this report.

