



Sep 6, 2025 07:04:18 Akdt (Sep 6, 2025 15:04:18 UTC) 58.2739 ° N 155.3288 ° w depth 0.0 mile (0 km)

This event was not reviewed by an earthquake

6 miles (9 km) from Novarupta7 Miles (11 km) n from Mount Martin 9 miles (14 km) of volcano Trident 10 miles (16 km) from Jabal Gregz 14 miles (22 km) W from MT. Stellar37 Miles (59 km) W from Kukak Volcano40 Miles (64 km) W from Devils Deske52 Miles (84 km) SW from Kaguyak Crate112 mile (181 km) from Kodiak277 miles (449 km) The peninsula region is produced through different tectonic features: (1) The Megathrust Aleutian is the source of the most powerful earthquakes in the region. The latest examples include the SimeonOF 2020 M7.8 earthquake under the Shuagin Islands and the Chignik Southwest Southwest earth Recent discovery. (2) Earthquakes of the intermediate depth (less than 20 miles/32 km) occur in the Wadati Beniof area, where the exterior Pacific plate descends towards the scarf located below the North American plate. This area extends along the geo -bow, Alaska Peninsula, and Cook Entrance. In the Alaska Peninsula, earthquakes give up about 150 miles (241 km), reflecting the DOP extension of the quiet plate. The Aleutian-Alaska Wadati-Benioff produces thousands of earthquakes every year, most of them are very deep and very small. The most prominent examples of these earthquakes are the events of Kodiak Island of 1999 M7.0 and 2001 M6.9. Both earthquakes caused damage and disruption of the city of Kodiak and other societies on the island. (3) Cortexal earthquakes in this area can be attributed to the Codak Rift area and to the volcanic arc. In 1912, a series of M7+ earthquakes was associated with the Novarupta explosion, which was the largest volcanic eruption in the twentieth century around the world.

