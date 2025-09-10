



Afghan women and girls carry some of the burdens of a fatal 6.0 earthquake in the eastern provinces of the country last week.

Cultural and legal barriers are already facing Taliban's harsh restrictions, reports indicate that the natural disaster has intensified the situation for Afghan women, who impedes access to hospital care and other support.

When the victims were withdrawn from the rubble in the eastern provinces in Afghanistan in Konar and Nangarhar, reports were submitted that many women are trapped by male rescuers due to the prohibition of physical communication between unrelated men and women.

Current reports from the United Nations show that nearly 40,000 people were affected by the earthquake, while more than 5,000 homes were destroyed.

The Taliban confirmed the death toll of more than 2,200 people, although this number continues to rise as more victims are recovered by rescue teams.

Women in the country are banned by the Taliban from being treated by male doctors, but there are almost no doctors in the region, as women have also been prevented from following medical education.

A discretion from the United Nations Reproductive Health Agency (UNFPA) shows that 11,600 pregnant women were affected by the destruction of the earthquake, with Afghanistan already some of the highest mothers' death rates.

To help women who are fighting to reach care, the World Health Organization asked Taliban's strains to lift restrictions on Afghan relief workers and allow them to travel without male parents.

The United Nations women called on Afghanistan to give priority to meet women's needs in response to the earthquake, while emphasizing the importance of humanitarian females to ensure the arrival of life -saving assistance women and girls.

“In Afghanistan, in recent years, women and girls have been pushed into the margins of society and survived,” said Shannon Ohara, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA.

“We know from previous earthquakes and other crises that women and girls always bear the heaviest burden.”

In October 2023, an earthquake of 6.3 volume in the country witnessed women and children, making up more than 90 percent of the losses.

Since February 2025, 422 health centers have been closed throughout Afghanistan, leaving the earthquake's survivors more at risk. The weather conditions and far from the region left the survivors of Afghanistan pending the arrival of aid, amid delay from humanitarian organizations.

After the Taliban acquired the country in 2021, a number of international relief agencies withdrew from Afghanistan or reduced their operations. Reducing US President Donald Trump's funding for external assistance has an impact on supporting this last earthquake.

