A series of earthquakes hit the Alaska coast today: What do you know





It has shook at least seven earthquakes of the Alaska coast over the past 24 hours, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The size of the earthquakes ranges from 2.5 to 5.2 and extends across the southwestern end of the state along the Bay of Alaska. There were no immediate reports on damage or injuries.

The populated area of ​​Pedro Bay extends to Nicholski, Alaska. Just two months ago, the same area witnessed a huge earthquake of 7.3 people, which led to a tsunami warning, which was later canceled.

This area is located along the huge integration area, a very active seismic area that has been born at least than a tsunami registered in the twentieth century, according to USGs.

“Alaska is the most active country in the United States and one of the most active regions in the world,” said Stephen Sobschek, a public affairs specialist at USGS for natural risks, for newsweek in an email on Tuesday, “This is a common earthquake activity for this particular field.”

Why do it matter

The group has occurred in a static extension of the housing from the country that is located over the area of ​​the accumulation caused by the sprain area, and it is a major source of the strongest earthquakes in the northern Pacific and the source of the past tsunami.

This last activity comes amid increasing seismicism throughout the Northern Pacific Ocean after a major earthquake in July 2025 near the Russian Peninsula, as officials continue to monitor wireless tremors and regional seismic signals.

What do you know

Reports with USGs show at least seven separate seasons over 24 hours along the southern coast of Alaska.

The largest event, which is 5.2, was about 6.2 miles, about 76 miles southwest of Nicholski, Alaska, and did not make an immediate warning of the Tsunami.

Another earthquake hit hundreds of miles north of the series on Monday, a 3.1 -magnitude earthquake that struck about 31 miles northwest in the northwestern part of the state, according to the USGS map.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) tracks earthquakes off Alaska on September 16, 2025. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is tracked off Alaska on September 16, 2025. USGs is the common seismic activity in Alaska?

Alaska is classified among the most active American countries in the seismic point of view because it overcomes the borders of the main panels. Aleutian produces many of the strongest earthquakes in the region, and has been documented USGs and ALASKA for a long time.

Megathrust Aleutian is produced from the Pacific plate that is launched under the painting of North America, and it is a very large earthquake and the events produced by the tsunami in the twentieth century, according to USGs.

The North Pacific witnessed a high seismic activity after it hit a strong earthquake near the Russian Peninsula on July 29, 2025, which earthquake scientists described as a major shock in a series of major events.

Usgs monitoring and Alaska's earthquake center warned that serials that include very large shocks usually produce final tremors and high seismic increase over months to years, a dynamic related to a group of 15-16 September.

What is the largest earthquake to hit Alaska?

The largest registered earthquake in the history of the United States was the Great Alaska earthquake of 1964, which was struck on March 27, 1964, and the size of 9.2 on the scale, according to USGs.

This event was born widespread in a widespread failure and taguname, causing deaths and damage throughout Alaska and parts of the Pacific Basin. It is still a central reference point for seismic risk planning in the region.

What people say

Stephen Subscik, a USGS public affairs specialist, told the media to naturally risk News in an email on Tuesday: “Alaska is the most active situation in the United States and one of the most active areas in the world. More than 1000 km from the borders of the South Alaska painting,” Stephen Subscke, a USGS public affairs specialist, has told the media to have natural dangers, Newsweek in an email on Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said in the 2019 report: “The new results indicate that the repetition of the great Tsunami generated in East Iliites ranges between 164 and 257 years, an important result of informing updates of both the national risk map of the National Survey of the National Survey.

What happens after that

Seismologists expected to follow the final tremors, and the surveillance agencies in Alaska and the North Pacific continued to track seismicism and issue public guidance as needed.

For the coastal population, the agencies reported that earthquakes with sizes of less than 6.5 were “unlikely to lead to tsunami”, noting that USGs guidance that local authorities and monitoring centers will warn when needed.

Update 9/16/2025 1:13 PM Et: This article was updated with additional information.

Update 9/16/2025 1:47 PM Et: This article was updated with additional information.

