The Philippines reached an earthquake of 6.9 volume, and dozens of dead – DW – 10/01/2025





The authorities said on Wednesday that a strong earthquake and a 6.9 -sized earthquake in the middle of the Philippines killed at least 69 people and left more than 140 injuries.

The center of the earthquake was about 19 km (12 miles) northeast of the coastal city of Bugo in the Central Cibo County. It was 5 kilometers (3 miles) in the depths of the earth. The earthquake was hit at 9:59 pm local time (1359 GMT) Tuesday night.

President Ferdinand Marcus Junior expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and those who survived fast assistance.

What are the officials?

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (VIFLEC) has briefly issued a tsunami warning and asked people to stay away from the coastal line, but they later raised it because he did not monitor any unusual waves.

“This is a very strong earthquake,” Terisito Baccall, the director of Phivolcs, said in a radio interview. “We expect damage, and we expect the shocks,” he said.

The earthquake was struck directly in the wake of a severe storm that struck the Sebo area on Friday, killing at least 27 people due to the fall, trees and floods.

Wide damage and panic damage

The earthquake was damaged by many buildings in the center of the Philippines, including two churches and sports complexes.

The earthquake was hit at 9:59 pm local time (1359 GMT) on Tuesday Nightimage: Daanbantayan Municipality/Reuters

The officials said the population was panic in the dark because severe shaking cut the power supply. Videos on social media showed structures collapsing and playing crowds of fear in the public market.

Disaster skipping officer Rexgot said, the number of dead people is likely to increase, as officials are working to save people from a group of huts in a mountainous village that struck rocks and landslides.

Cibo Hospital in Bugo was drowning with patients. The injured children cried and the adults shouted while receiving treatment on a family placed under blue tents on the hospital corridor.

In the city of San Rimigio, the deputy mayor appealed to Alfal Rains food and water via the radio, where the damaged water system was exposed to the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the Sibu County Government on the island of Kibu called for medical volunteers on its official Facebook page, to help in the aftermath of the shock.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster countries in the world. The country is located on the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific Ocean, and the country often witnesses an earthquake, but most of it is very weak so that it cannot be felt.

Philippines: Why does General Z protested?

To view this video, please enable JavaScript, and look at the upgrade to the web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: srinivas mazumdaru

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-hit-by-69-magnitude-earthquake-dozens-dead/a-74193950 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos