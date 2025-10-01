



At 10 pm local time on September 30, 2025, an earthquake struck 6.9 archipelago in the center of the Philippines. The earthquake was a shallow sliding event, located between the Sibu and Lit Islands. The earthquake started about 15 km east of Sibu.

Since the event was large and a very soon event, it has caused strong vibration in nearby cities. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) stated that many cities in the region, including the city of Sibu, witnessed the seventh (very strong) intensity. News reports indicate that at least twenty people were killed. A church partially collapsed, one recorded on the video. Current records indicate that four buildings have collapsed, six bridges and one unacceptable road. The earthquake happened at night, and it is now (at the time of this report) early in the morning, so the effects will be detected better in the coming hours.

This was a sliding earthquake. The earthquake's focal mechanism gives us two potential trends and sliding trends.

Fig.

One of the possibilities is that the rupture was left, in a mistake in the northwest-south-east. This would mostly put the error or outside, at the most intersection only with the northern end of Sibu.

Another possibility is that the rupture was right on a mistake in the northwest of the mistakes. Usually we expect the cause of the M6.9 earthquake to rupture is a mistake of about 20-60 km, so this would open the possibility of rupture directly under parts of Sibu (or Letty), including the city of Bugo.

Figure 3: The local and focal mechanism of the M6.9 earthquake. Cutting lines show how two can -rift planes interact with the nearby SIBO island.

Therefore, can we know the most likely option?

As much as we can say, no error has been set in any of the two directions in this external region. However, both options are agreed with regional tectonic. The leftist mistake in the northwestern east mimics the direction and direction of the nearby Filipino rift (about 50 km east), which cuts longitudinally across the island of Letty. A right-wicked right-west error coincides with various directions of longitudinal errors across Sibu Island, such as Panan errors, Central Hayland, Lotak Jacloban, and Uling-Masaba.

Figure 4: The map of geology and the interpretation of active errors in the center of Sibu. Source: Figure 7 of Mendoza et al. (2022).

When we planned the final tremors in the USGS catalog, we found that there were only a few, with a somewhat unlikely distribution. Fortunately, Phivolcs catalog includes many small events. These earthquakes are somewhat constantly showing the final tremors towards the southwest of the mile center, many of them under the land in Sibu. Based on this distribution, we believe that the rupture is likely began at the bottom of the ocean, often rupture to the southwest, and cut most or all the way across CIPO. Usually, an average displacement is between 60 and 150 cm; So we can expect the surface displacement processes be visible by the satellite, and perhaps by field observation, if there is a surface rupture. This interpretation also corresponds to major damage reports in San Remigio, about 13 km southwest of Bugo.

Figure 5: M6.9 earthquake and final tremors. Earthquakes from the phivolcs catalog.

How was this event unusual? The plot below shows three groups of earthquakes. Blue, events in global catalogs until the beginning of 2019. From 2019 to yesterday, we use earthquakes in the Phivolcs catalog, which provides a better vision of small events and the most accurate sites. In red is M6.9 and final tremors. While there are tips from small earthquakes around the M6.9 center, they are definitely not prominent compared to the background. In contrast, the majority of M6+ earthquakes in the map area are located along the most active Filipino error.

Figure 6: M6.9 earthquake against backward earthquakes.

So, is this earthquake M6.9 surprisingly? It is always amazing when a big earthquake occurs on an unexplained error. However, the Philippines are among the lowest surprising places of such an event.

The entire country is located between the opposite areas of spread, and it is so active that it has been classified on the “Filipino moving belt”: an area with many faults, and a lot of active and distributed deformation, so that it cannot be described as belonging to any specific tectonic plate. Most large earthquakes in the Philippines can be attributed directly to the coalition areas and the Filipino error, which is 1000 km long. However, a large share is also distributed to smaller errors that grow and develop as the paintings continue on both sides in increasing deformation.

Figure 7: Portable Philippine Belt, which is a great example of tectonia at work.

In this preparation, it is not unusual to break the non -equivalent errors in large earthquakes. For example, in 2013, the M7.2 earthquake killed 222 people on the island of Bououl, south of the last rupture. The 2013 earthquake studies have shown that the earthquake caused by a mistake in a mistake that until this point is overlooked (Felix Et Al., 2014).

Because of the complexity of deformation and geological history in this region, earthquakes of all kinds can occur, many of which are on the old mistakes that were formed in different circumstances and are activated. For example, this last earthquake was slipping, and the 2013 Bohoul earthquake was a push. Because the preparation is the transition – a mixture of rapprochement and side movement – these two types of earthquakes are widely logically. However, the earthquakes of the natural mechanism are not also unusual: in 2024, we wrote about the M5.7 earthquake in the Bay of Leyte, which occurred in a natural error in the northwest.

The map below shows focal mechanisms of the earthquake at the top of 30 km of dandruff (to avoid all these annoying events in submission panels), colored by type: red = payment, yellow = slip, blue = normal.

Figure 8: focal mechanisms via the Philippine mobile belt, colored by type. Red = pushing, blue = normal, yellow = slide.

This was a very large earthquake, and we expect to see the final tremors for some time (months). These final tremors will become less frequent over time, but some may cause strong vibration, especially in northern Sebo.

The earthquake also happened not far from the Filipino error. Does this mean that we may see vibrant earthquakes along this bigger mistake? This is not impossible, but it does not seem very likely, given that the last earthquake has been torn away from the Filipino error instead of it. Many have written about the Filipino error, including the part that crosses on the island of Lete. Northern Leyte hosted the M6.5 earthquake in 2017, up to about 150 cm from slipping in a 20 km length section of the Filipino error (Dianala et al., 2020). Usually, this would put the adjacent sections of the rift in a higher risk of stimulus rupture. However, in this somewhat unusual site, it seems that these neighboring sections sneak – sliding in a fixed section from one to four centimeters each year, which release tectonic stress.

Figure 9: Slip file along the Philippine rift in Litty, blue crawl shows crawl. Red offers slide in the M6.5 earthquake 2017. (2020)

This indicates to us that this part of the error is not a very possible candidate for a large earthquake at the present time, as stress was launched through a mixture of crawl and coding. (Never say, the Earth is still surprised, and if the mistakes do not issue all the accumulated stress, they can still produce earthquakes.)

Of course, there is also the possibility of earthquakes reserved on other errors, including those currently not appointed. In general, it ends with about 5 % of earthquakes to big events, so this is not a very usual situation, but it is important to be aware.

Please note that this evaluation of the earthquake is very preliminary, and depends heavily on a handful of final tremors. In the coming days, we will surely see more data, including satellite images that are really falling on the site and the amount of slipping in the earthquake. In the long run, we can expect field surveys and more detailed studies for the region.

If you want to read more articles about earthquakes in the Philippines in the meantime, you can find our relevant posts here. We also recommend the articles published in Temblor, which cover a wide range of earthquakes and danger in the Philippines.

Dianala, JDB, Joliveet, R., Thomas, My, Fukushima, Y., Persons, B. and Walker, R., 2020. Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, 125 (12), P.E2020jb020052.

Felix, R., Lagmay, AMF, NORINI, G. and Eco, R., 2014, September. Maps for Inbananga error in Bouhoul, the Philippines using high -resolution Lidar photos and checking the field maps.

Hubbard, J Earthquake visions, https://doi.org/10.62481/ba46621

Mendoza, RB, Ramos, N. and Dimalanta, C., 2022. high -resolution flock mastery using geographic information systems: a case study of the Central Central Central Class System, Philippines. Journal of Asian Earth Sciences: X, 7, P.100097. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaesx.2022.100097

Wells, DL and Coppersmith, KJ, 1994. New relationships between size, torn length, rupture width, rupture area and surface displacement. American Seismology Bulletin, 84 (4), Pages 974-1002. https://doi.org/10.1785/bssa0840040974

