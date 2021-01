The Cascadia Memory reminds Oregonians to be prepared for earthquakes

Medford, Oregon – Tuesday marks the 321th anniversary of the recent Cascadia earthquake.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management is taking the opportunity to remind people to prepare for earthquakes. The original equipment manufacturer said Oregon is one of the most earthquake-prone areas in the continental U.S. The agency also said there is a 40% chance that the 600-mile fault line will move again, triggering high-strength earthquakes, and even waves Extension.

Althea Rizzo, OEM’s Geological Hazards Program Coordinator, said: “We learned that there was nothing else over the past year with the Coronavirus and forest fires, that these large-scale events could happen at any time whether you were prepared or not.”

The OEM said it has two weeks of food supply if possible. The agency works to remind people to drop, cover, and stop in the event of an earthquake. She also said when visiting the Oregon coast to be aware of the tsunami evacuation path.

NBC5 News reporter Katie Street comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie is enrolled in the Hank Greenspoon School of Journalism and Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy Award for covering the Las Vegas shooting event. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news program, where she met Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a prestigious internship at the US Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. In her final months in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalistic achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster Foundation.

Katie is passionate about telling the stories of local Southern Oregon and Northern California residents. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]

