Earthquake information: strong mag. 5.2 earthquake

Date and time: February 1, 2021 09:02:07 UTC – Local time in epicenter: Monday, February 1, 2021 4:02 pm (GMT +7) Size: 5.2 Depth: 10.0 km Epicenter latitude / longitude: 55 ° N / 92.71 ° E (Krasnoyarskiy Kray, Russia) Nearby towns and cities: 79 km (49 mi) NNE from Idrinskoye (Krasnoyarskiy) (population: 5,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 81 km (51 mi) ESE of Balakhta (Krasnoyarskiy) (pop: 7,720) -> See nearby earthquakes 109 km (68 mi) SSE from Divnogorsk (Krasnoyarskiy) (Population: 30,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 114 km (71 miles) south of Krasnoyarsk (Krasnoyarskiy) (pop: 927200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 117 km (73 miles) southwest of Berezovka (Krasnoyarsky) (Population: 20,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 131 km (81 miles) southwest of Sosnovoborsk (Krasnoyarskiy) (Population: 31,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 148 km (92 miles) southwest of Zheleznogorsk (Krasnoyarskiy) (Population: 93,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 158 km (98 mi) northeast of Minusinsk (population: 72,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 172 km (107 miles) southwest of Zelenogorsk (Population: 71,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 3,390 km (2,106 mi) northeast of Moscow (Population: 10,381,200) -> See earthquakes nearby! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: dense clouds -15.7 ° C (4 ° F), humidity: 94%, winds: 1 m / s (2 knots) from S Primary data source: KNDC (National Data Center of Kazakhstan) Outgoing energy Rated: 4 x 1012 joules (1.11 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 951 tons of TNT).

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 5.210 km southwest Siberia, Russia User reports about this earthquake

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 16 km2 (= 6 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone will likely be about 7 kilometers (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks after an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, the most recent first (0 earthquakes so far, updated frequently): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900 Map of previous earthquakes

