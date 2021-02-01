Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.7 Earthquake – Aegean Sea, 18 km south of Nisida Jarmbias, Lesbos, North Aegean Sea, Greece, Monday, February 1, 2021, 10:35 a.m. (GMT +2)





An average earthquake of 4.7 magnitude at a depth of 16 km

Feb 1 08:40 UTC: First to report: NOA after 5 minutes Feb 1 08:41: Volume recalculated from 4.5 to 4.6. Epicenter location corrected 2.6 km (1.6 mi) toward SSW, Feb 1 08:47: magnitude recalculated from 4.6 to 4.8. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 10.0 to 17.3 km (6.2 to 10.7 mi). Correction of the epicenter location of 45 km (28 mi) northeast toward February 1 12:16: magnitude recalculated from 4.8 to 4.7. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 17.3 to 16.2 km (10.7 to 10.1 miles).

Updated Monday 1 February 2021 at 08:45

A moderate earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck in the morning 46 km northwest of Chios, Greece

4.6 Earthquake Feb 1 10:35 am (GMT +2)

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday morning, February 1, 2021 at 10:35 a.m. local time near Chios, North Aegean Sea, Greece, according to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA), and according to preliminary data, the location of the earthquake has been determined. At a depth of shallow 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports, and based on the initial seismic data, the earthquake may have been felt. By many people in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Agion Gala (pop up 38) located 14 km from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. Felt in Frontados (population 5,300) located 43 km from the epicenter, Chios (population 24,000) 46 km, Thimiana (population 1,600) 50 km, and Polychinitus (population 2,700) 63 km. Close to the epicenter where the earthquake can be felt as the very weak tremor includes Agiasos (population 2,300) located 75 km from the epicenter, Mytilene (population 28,300) 89 km, Foça (population 15,200) 90 km , And Urla (population 45,200) is 97 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Earthquake data:

Date and time: February 1, 2021 08:35:17 UTC – Local time in the epicenter: Monday, February 1, 2021 10:35 a.m. (GMT +2) Size: 4.7 Depth: 16.2 km Central latitude / longitude: 38.9182 ° N / 26.0898 ° E (Aegean Sea, Greece) Nearest volcano: Akyarlar (231 km / 144 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 12 km (8 mi) southwest of Agios Fokas (Population: 16) -> See nearby earthquakes! 31 km (19 miles) SW of Agiasos (Population: 2320) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 40 km (25 mi) southwest of Ayia Paraskevi (Population: 2,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 45 km (28 mi) WSW of Mytilene (Mytilene)) (Population: 28,300) -> See nearby earthquakes 57 km (35 mi) north of Frontados (population: 5,320) -> See nearby earthquakes! 88 km (55 mi) northwest of Urla (Turkey) (population: 45,200)) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) northwest of Minemen (Turkey) (Population: 53,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 97 km (60 mi) WSW of Bergama (Turkey) (Population: 57,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 100 km (62 mi) south of Burhani (Turkey) (Population: 38,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 230 km (143 miles) northeast of Athens (Population: 664,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 36 km (22 mi) southwest of Lesbos I sland (pop: 86400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 18 km (11 miles) south of the island of Nisida Garmepias -> See nearby earthquakes! 187 km (116 mi) ENE of Euboea Island (population: 198,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: few clouds 18 ° C (64 ° F), humidity: 72%, winds: 11 m / s (22 knots) from SSE basic data source: NOA (National Observatory of Athens) estimated energy released : 7.1 × 1011 joules (197 MWh, equivalent to 169 tons of TNT) More information

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.716 km17 Km NE from Psara, Greece User reports of this earthquake (4)

77.6 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): I was lying down, it was a common winter jolt we used to live in this area

102.3 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

Myeline / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 sec

Gaziemir Izmir / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900 Map of previous earthquakes

