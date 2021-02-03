11,464 earthquakes in the past 365 days: Have you felt any of them?





I never travel – or across – the Gulf area without making sure I have a full fuel tank.

The reason is simple. It’s because of what happened at 5:04 pm on October 17, 1989 – the Loma Prieta earthquake.

My best friend at the time, Jack and Jill Vaughn, had benches almost behind a home board in Candlestic Park waiting for the third match of the World Championships to begin between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A when the 6.9-magnitude earthquake with the epicenter shook 10 miles northeast of the Santa Cruz area Gulf. In 15 seconds, 63 people were killed, 3,757 injured, and $ 12.1 billion in damage in today’s dollars.

The fact that the earthquake happened during the World Championships which was related to the entire Gulf region means that the traffic was lighter than usual. But due to Auckland’s Nimitz Freeway double deck, crushed and crushed to death 42 people driving downstairs and the collapse of part of the upper level of the Bay Bridge, all bridges across the bay are closed.

When the match was called off minutes later, their flight to their home on Pleasant Hill instead of 55 turned into a 10-hour ordeal. They had to drive around South Bay through San Jose to get home. It was mostly on the shallow streets where the highways were parked completely. Fortunately, they had enough gas that was given power for most gas stations.

The damage to Mantica was limited – about 90 miles away – to cracked patios and swimming pools. More than a few residents with swimming pools also reported water leakage.

I was 150 miles away at the time in Roseville at work on The Press-Tribune that was two blocks from “Camber Square” in the South Pacific where freight trains are separated from each other and individual carriages are placed in a system of lanes. The switches are to a slight degree to allow the carriages to be formed in a new train.

Everyone in the building was completely confident that it was just a small cart that was rolling with a very large thrust causing a loud sound and shock waves that lasted for maybe three seconds. About 20 seconds later, thanks to someone turning into the World Series, we realized it was an earthquake.

This wasn’t my first major earthquake. It was August 1, 1975 when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the base of the Oroville Dam 48 miles from where I was at a Rotary meeting in a 1920s building I was taking a photo with in Lincoln, and it drove everyone To jogging outside. They shook, lamps sway, and shook some dishes from the tables.

Earthquakes are everywhere. The New Madrid earthquake of 1812 was estimated to be much stronger at 8.2 than the 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake and was so powerful that it reorganized parts of the Mississippi River and caused the river to flow backward for several hours. Its largest aftershock was at 7.4, much stronger than the 1989 Bay Area tremor. The Great San Francisco earthquake of 1906 was between 7.7 and 7.9 on the Richter scale.

There are earthquakes every hour in California. But unless they pass 3.0, you won’t feel them. All the smallest are detected by the sensor.

Around 9 p.m. on January 27 there was an earthquake of 2.1 six miles below the surface of the Earth 40 miles west of Mantica in Danville, according to the US Geological Survey.

As of that hour in California, there had been 14 earthquakes in the past 24 hours, 174 earthquakes in the previous seven days, 849 earthquakes in the previous 30 days, and 11,464 earthquakes in the previous 365 days.

These earthquakes along the San Andreas fault help move tectonic plates between 30 and 50 mm per year. At this rate, Los Angeles will border San Francisco in 20 million years.

To see the shape of the land along the rift closest to Manteca, head south outside Manteca on Airport Road and you’ll eventually cross the San Joaquin River.

At this point, you are also crossing the closest earthquake fault to Mantica – the Vernales Fault.

It begins near Derry Road south of Highway 132 in Stanislaus County, then runs north eventually parallel to Casson Road, passing through Dewell Career Institute and Banta before ending near Old River northeast of Tracy.

According to the United States Geological Survey, this is the inferred location. This is because despite its classification as one of the 500 most active faults in the state – California has 15,700 seismic faults – it did not warrant much attention or mapping due to its low level of seismic activity.

Active when it comes to earthquakes and volcanoes is a relative concept. Long Valley Caldera has been identified as one of the most active volcanoes in California as well as the largest about 200 miles east of Mantica just south of Interstate 120 on the way to Benton – last erupting 760,000 years ago. Compared to Mt. The Lassen explosion erupted in the Northern State in 1917.

Fault lines for the most part have much shorter time periods between important events. The San Andreas Fault is at the high end of this scale and the Vernales Fault is at the low end. This means that in this region, we will likely feel the tremors from the San Andreas earthquake 60 miles to the west more than once in our lifetime, but we never feel any movement from the Vernalis fault during the same time frame.

There are three other faults known nearby. The Tracy-Stockton fault extending under Stockton was a major shaking in 1881 and 1940. The epicenter was in Linden. An event of 1940 was 4.0 on the Richter scale. In comparison, the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake was recorded at 6.9 on the Richter scale.

Other adjacent defects are the San Joaquin Fault which runs along the base of the coastal ranges from East Newman to East Tracy. Then there is the Coral Hollow Fault that a scientist discovered in 1991. Few faults were actually found in the Great Central Valley where the forces that form California are found in the volcanic Sierra and tectonic plates.

California is one of the most diverse geological regions in the world, if not the most. Dozens of major tectonic plates have given us a wealth of geological diversity as well as extremes. The highest point in the United States – Mt. Whitney at 14,505 feet – just 75 miles from Bad Water’s lowest point found 282 feet below sea level in Death Valley.

Geographical extremism also gave California 12 local climates, far more than any other state. Because of that within the boundaries of California, you will find the largest organism in the world (a sequoia tree consists of 52,508 square feet), the tallest organism in the world (a redwood tree at a height of 379.9 feet) and one of the oldest living things in the world (Priestlicon Pinus) aged 4,145 years old). You’ll also find San Joaquin Valley, which grows one eighth of the nation’s food.

Tectonic plates that keep moving against each other are the basic building block that has created dozens of local climates for the state.

Given what we would be rewarded for living in some of the smallest properties on the planet, I don’t worry too much about earthquakes.

Sure, I might think a little differently if I attend football matches in Cal Bear as Memorial Stadium in Berkeley is built on top of the very active Hayward Fault.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos