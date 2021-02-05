El-Erian: Robinhood reminds you “you have no friends on Wall Street.”





During the GameStop frenzy, Robinhood’s restrictions on trading for retail investors have sparked a storm of controversy. Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic adviser, told Alison Kosi what the future of the trade will be for CNN Business after Reddit’s $ GME rally. This interview is from the “Markets Now” show. Watch a live digital session every Wednesday at 12:45 pm and get the most important investment stories of the day. https://cnn.it/2ygGXfO

