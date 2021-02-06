Connect with us

About the future of LaTosha Brown’s film “Black Voters Matter”

LaTosha Brown is an American community organizer and activist. He is the creator of the film ‘Black Voters Matter’. He was one of the keynotes in the campaign that helped Democrats and Joe Biden give Georgia the state, and helped turn the Senate into control of the Democratic Party. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

He has spoken to Krishnan over the years about the fight against voters and the authority to constantly hold them accountable. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX
