Earthquake strikes during Rahul Gandhi’s live session. Watch for his reaction





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was unaffected by an earthquake in Tajikistan late Friday night while he was actually interacting with the University of Chicago students and quietly proceeded with the live program.

“By the way, I think an earthquake is happening,” Rahul Gandhi was heard saying in a hypothetical direct interaction with historian Debesh Chakrabarty and political science students from the University of Chicago as they felt strong tremors across northern India in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi – NCR And Uttarakhand.

The Congress leader later laughed and said his entire room was “shaking”.

The video quickly spread on social media.

Gandhi’s reaction impressed many on social media. One Twitter user wrote: “I like the way Rahul Gandhi went like, ‘I think there is an earthquake, my whole room is shaking’ in the middle of his interaction with the University of Chicago students and then he goes on with his answer.”

Another user wrote, “Wow! I was watching Rahul Gandhi’s speech yesterday – he noticed an earthquake – bring it to the committee members notice and keep going! How cool! Really!”

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits northern India

A powerful earthquake struck Tajikistan last night, and tremors were felt in northern India in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand region.

The Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, had taken to Twitter, saying, “I felt the tremors of the earthquake in Delhi. Prayers for the safety of everyone.”

Initially, the seismic section misidentified the epicenter as Amritsar and placed the earthquake depth at 19 km. It later sent a revised statement to confirm the earthquake occurred in Tajikistan. The report returned the error to a programming error.

According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.3.

The strong tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes. Cracks have been reported in the walls of some homes in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property damage.

Earlier this week, the Modi government notified Parliament that as many as 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or more were recorded on the Richter scale in the Delhi-NCR alone last year.

