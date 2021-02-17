Medical Mystery: Why is India Exceeding the Odds of Covid?





We have all had reasons to envy India lately. Not only do they beat us in cricket. The test was seen by the right crowd as good times. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

And then Covid. Daily infection rates have been reduced from less than 100,000 to 10,000 per day without the spread of mass vaccinations or the universal use of masks. And it’s not due to a lack of evidence. In November, the ventilators of Delhi intensive care beds were about 90% full. Today it is only 16 percent. So what’s going on? ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source