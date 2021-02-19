Mars Rover: Nasa Perseverance’s engine is touched – BBC News





See the moment the Nasa Perseverance walker landed on Mars. Engineers in control of NASA’s California mission exploded with joy when confirmation of the touch arrived when their vehicle landed in a deep crater near the equator of a planet called Jezero. The crater is believed to have contained a huge lake billions of years ago. Where there was water, there could also be life. The robot will spend at least the next two years digging into its rocks, looking to prove that Mars had life on Earth. “Every time we do one of these missions, we make great discoveries and each one is more exciting than the last,” said Mike Watkins, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source