Member of Parliament: Digital tax ensures that Big Tech pays its fair share
Since becoming the first state in the country to impose a tax on digital advertising aimed at Maryland Big Tech a few days later, Google, Facebook, and Google have been trying to pressure groups representing companies. Ben Ferguson, Maryland State Senate President, said tech companies that earn more than $ 100 million a year in ad sales have been a public investment and should pay a fair share. #FirstMove # CNEnprise # News.
