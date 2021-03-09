Residents living in England are finally able to reunite with their loved one and hold hands





Imagine that you can’t hold your husband or wife in your hands for almost a year. Anyone who loves a caring home will know the pain of separation caused by Covid restrictions. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

As of today, residents cared for in England are allowed to make face-to-face visits. Nominated visitors must take a Covid test first and cannot hug or kiss those they love. But they can be held by the hand. There are many days, like David and Anthea Capewell in Nottinghamshire, who have been eager. We went to meet them at the old Wren Hall residence.



