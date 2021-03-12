The tenth anniversary of the 2011 Japan earthquake and Hawaii tsunami





Japanese Red Cross teams tour what remains of Utsuchi Prefecture on March 12, 2011 after a deadly earthquake and tsunami across the Pacific Ocean. Photo provided by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Ten years ago on March 11, 2011, at 2:46 pm local time in Japan, a magnitude 9 earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Honshu, Japan, and caused a devastating tsunami.

Total damage was estimated at $ 220 billion, making it the most expensive disaster in history. It was the largest earthquake on record in Japan and the fourth largest in the world since 1900.

In many coastal cities, waves inundated at least the third or fourth floor of buildings. An estimated 500,000 homes were completely or partially destroyed, and around 500,000 people were displaced. More than 18,000 people lost their lives – nearly all of them to the relentless tsunami waves.

The situation began with a large-scale earthquake, followed by a fatal tsunami, and escalated as radiation levels rose at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

The earthquake triggered a tsunami across the Pacific Ocean, reached the Hawaiian Islands, and caused massive damage to private and public property in Honolulu, Maui and Hawaii counties.

The water is drained from Maalaea Port as Maui residents prepare for the tsunami booms Friday morning. Image provided by Darren Aguinaldo. March, 2011 file. Continued below AD

More than 200 waves of varying heights have been recorded. Counties incurred millions of dollars in damage from this event.

Then President Obama declared the event a major disaster for the state of Hawaii on April 8, 2011.

Since the accident, the Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), in coordination with county partners, the University of Hawaii system, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Coast Guard has taken major steps to mitigate impacts to the state, strengthen communications networks, improve awareness, and prepare for any time. There may be an upcoming tsunami.

Tsunami Effects at the Port of Kahului, March 11, 2011 photo file by Wendy Usher.

Hawaii became the first jurisdiction in the United States to implement tsunami evacuation maps for emergency response operations. The 2011 Tohoku tsunami prompted the development of extreme inundation scenarios beyond what could be inferred from historical records, and the district’s emergency department strengthened evacuation maps for the second danger zone identified by typical tsunamis of potential 9.3 and 9.6 earthquakes. These can be found on the first pages of your local phone book, as well as online.

Hawaii has created the largest outdoor siren system in the United States. 410 sirens have been installed across the islands, with 76 recent sirens added, increasing coverage nationwide. The new and unified electronic sirens are battery powered by the solar PV charging system and have redundant cell / satellite communications. In addition, 73 old sirens will be updated.

An extensive data feed has been developed to support emergency management of the nine state harbors to facilitate demarcation of maritime asylum areas, as ships are evacuated during tsunami warning. Of particular importance to the marine community are more tsunami warnings, when dangerous currents are expected close to shore. You can find the “Hawaiian Potter and Tsunami Safety Handbook” online.

The HI-EMA Public Aid Branch has facilitated more than $ 6.4 million federal dollars of repair projects across the state resulting from the 2011 tsunami. At this time, all compensation has been completed and there are still three projects to be approved and closed by FEMA.

From the newly expanded Operations Continuity Site located at the Diamond Head crater, seismic activity is continuously monitored with the constant vigilance of the state warning point team.

Revised and updated tsunami response checklists are developed and practiced for both local and distant earthquake events that produce tsunamis. Emergency communication lines between SWPs and early warning centers in the four counties are routinely tested, and additional communication systems have been installed in the event of a breakdown of the primary and secondary systems. Also, the agency upgraded its FEMA Certified Program to use Intergraded Public Alert and Warning for the Emergency Alert System and wireless emergency alerts via TV, cable, radio, and WEA-compatible cellular devices. The agencies’ internal collective notification system has also been updated to raise awareness of the situation and to recall employees.

HI-EMA encourages every resident to take steps now to prepare for any emergency and protect your ʻohana.

Pack a Go-To-Kit for 14 days for your family

Change of strong clothing and shoes 1 gallon of water per person per day Non-perishable Masks, gloves, and sterilizers First aid kit Battery-powered or crank-hole radio Flashlight Batteries Manual box opener Hygiene supplies Whistle Important documents

make a plan

Plan escape routes – make sure all family members know where to go and how to get out of the meeting place – choose a physical location to meet if communication between family members is disrupted – contact family – select a family member who lives outside the state and everyone can notify him when it is safe

After a strong or prolonged earthquake, a tsunami may follow. If you feel the ground shaking.

Drop it, cover it and hold it.

Subscribe to emergency notifications

Please visit the HI-EMA website for links to each county website to get free text notifications for the latest updates on natural disasters and man-made emergencies

We cannot go back in time and change history, and we cannot control the dynamics of our planet. Nevertheless, we can and must learn from the past, prepare for what the future may bring, and work to limit the effects of the tsunami on our country and people. For more information, visit ready.hawaii.gov.

