DVIDS – News – USAG Japan observes six minutes of silence in memory of the 11 September earthquake





CAMP ZAMA, Japan (March 12, 2020) – As Tomomi Watari stood silently for six minutes outside the US Army Garrison headquarters in Japan here on March 11th, she thought of her mother’s cousin, who was swept away by the tsunami after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. East coast of Japan 10 years ago.

But her thoughts did not stop there. I also thought about everyone who died in natural disasters in general.

“I was just trying to pray for everyone,” said Watiri, an accountant in the garrison’s financial systems and programs department.

Watari stood at a social distance in a group of her colleagues who participated in the celebration with encouragement from Colonel Thomas Matelsky, the commander of the US Air Force in Japan. Staff from across the building gathered outside at 2:46 PM, the moment of the earthquake in 2011, to commemorate how many lives had changed within six minutes. Nearly 20,000 died as a result of the earthquake.

“Words cannot adequately express the moments of fear, pain and then distress that many families felt on that day,” Matelsky wrote in an email to the staff announcing the celebration. “These families are still suffering today from the heavy loss of life and the impacts on daily life since then. Many areas in the Tohoku region are still recovering, after 10 years.”

Matelsky also asked employees to remember those who contributed to the recovery effort during Operation Tomodachi, which was carried out by the US military. “Tomodachi” means “friend” in Japanese.

“In one of Japan’s greatest moments of suffering, members of the United States military team in Japan stood side by side with our Japanese allies and began this great task of recovery,” Mattelsky said. “Operation Tomodachi is more than just a recovery effort between two great friends. Operation Tomodachi is a physical demonstration of the enduring commitment between our two great nations and our people united in a common cause.”

Matelsky with USAG Japan Command Sgt. Major Justin Turner on one side, and Steve Niedrich, deputy captain of the garrison, on the other hand, stood in front of the garrison headquarters during the ceremony.

Scott Freeman, the Garrison’s Emergency Management Officer, also participated, and stood silently alone in a physical training field behind the garrison headquarters.

“My line of action is to prepare for risks of this nature, not necessarily of this magnitude, and it is the right thing to do, to remember those who lost their lives within a few short minutes,” Freeman said.

Freeman said he was working at the US Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground Emergency Operations Center in Maryland when the earthquake struck, but he still remembers the scenes that appeared on the center’s television screens in the aftermath of the quake.

Likewise, Luis Sabia, interim director of the Logistics Preparedness Center – Honshu, said he had been working in Hawaii for 10 years, but he would never forget the scenes of devastation from Japan.

“Being in Hawaii and we always knew that a tsunami could come to Hawaii, we had tsunami exercises there, but we are watching what happened in Japan… it cannot be understood,” said Sabia.

In his email, Matelsky referred to the recent 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan’s Fukushima region on February 13, triggering a 4.0-magnitude earthquake at Camp Zama. He said that scientists consider it a follow-up to the 2011 earthquake.

Freeman said now is the time to remind people to prepare for earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Freeman said the Army Ready-to-Order program provides an important framework for disaster preparedness. The four pillars of the program are: Stay informed, create a plan, design a portfolio, and get involved.

For information, Freeman recommended visiting the Army Ready website at https://ready.army.mil, which can help community members build a comprehensive emergency kit, Freeman said.

Kits should include nonperishable food and an amount of food that will last at least three meals per day, per person, for three days, Freeman said. When it comes to water, the general rule is one gallon per person per day. The Army Ready website provides further details.

Freeman said that those with a group should review the contents periodically, and those without a group should create one.

Watari said that she reviews the contents of her emergency bag every year, so she and her family are prepared in the event of a natural disaster.

Watery said reviewing the kit’s contents can trigger fear, but she feels it is important.

Likewise, Watry said the September 11 earthquake is a painful memory of her, but is glad Matelsky organized the celebration.

“Ten years have passed, and it was a good opportunity [to reflect on the event]And my bird said.

Capture Date: 03.12.2021 Publish Date: 03.11.2021 21:30 Story ID: 391211 Location: JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Public Domain

This work, USAG Japan, Six Minutes of Silence Commemorating the 3/11 Earthquake, by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with restrictions described at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos